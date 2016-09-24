Hi everyone!





There's a lot of news to share in this month's update, including another large section from the designers and developers on Project Updates (see below). Before we get to the news, here are two quick operational updates:





1. We've had a slight delay on making the Twilight Struggle Collector's Editions available. We forgot that we have to open all the cases and insert the corrected and reprinted cards. Those things are packed like mini-fortresses, so this isn't as easy as it sounds. So it looks like we're about ten days away from being ready to sell the rest of the Collector's Editions and expansion decks. As I noted before, I'll send you all an email a few days in advance to make sure everyone has plenty of notice before we begin to sell them.





2. Progress on getting our new systems in place has accelerated a bit this month, as we now have some of the custom code integrated and ready to test. We've been promised all the code by the end of February. If the programmers come through on that, our plan is to test it in March and shoot for an early April transition to the new system. As I noted last time, once the systems are in place, we'll get ready for our yearly sale.





O K, let's move on to this month's news....



------ New P500 Addition

COIN Series fans, rejoice! Our sole new P500 addition this month is COIN Series Volume IX, and it has generated a LOT of excitement from our COIN development team! We think you guys who enjoy the COIN series are going to love it! The British in India, a non-violent COIN faction, Gandhi, The Muslim League, Revolutionaries, Jailed Opposition, Hindu-Muslim Friction, oh my! This one presents plenty of new COIN challenges for 1-4 players in its early 20th-century setting in India, often considered the jewel in the crown of the British Empire. The P500 page gives you the details far better than I can here, so click on the link below to check it out!





Gandhi: The Decolonization of British India, 1917-1947







---------- Here I Stand: 500th Anniversary Edition







Here I Stand was already due for a reprint in 2017, but with October 31, 2017 being the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther's posting of his 95 Theses, Ed Beach and his team of Here I Stand enthusiasts have put together a series of enhancements to the original game that transform this reprint into a deluxe 500th anniversary treatment.

Enhancements include:

6 brand new cards added to the deck, including Thomas More, Thomas Cromwell, Rough Wooing, and Imperial Coronation.



Revisions to over 15 existing cards including Copernicus, Master of Italy, and Machiavelli to allow for more exciting in-game play and additional possibilities for diplomatic deals.



A new Chateau construction table is now used to resolve France's Patron of the Arts home card plays.



Several Virgin Queen rule updates are incorporated back into Here I Stand, affecting minor power activation, piracy, space trading, and foreign wars.

For those of you who already have a P500 order in for the Reprint Edition of Here I Stand , your order is still good - you'll just be getting an upgraded version of the game for the same P500 price. And for those of you who want to order it on P500, we're keeping the same pricing as the previous reprint version, but giving you more value! So order away!

For those of you who already own the game and don't want an entirely new game, but would like to only update the new components, we are offering a Here I Stand 500th Anniversary Edition Upgrade Kit for $35 Retail and $25 P500 pricing (+ shipping) that will allow owners of the existing game to enjoy this updated new version. The upgrade kit will include new card decks, a card of updated charts, six new power cards, a half sheet of new counters, and the new rules and scenario books.







We hope you enjoy this cool new edition of Here I Stand via either the full new boxed game or the upgrade kit!

----------

Two New Hexasim Games in Our Warehouse



We have received the newest Hexasim shipment which includes two new games, and are now ready to take orders and ship them. The new games are:

Austerlitz 1805: Rising Eagles Tenkatoitsu (Tactical battles of Japan's Sengoku Jidai)

To find out more, or to order, click the links above to go to their respective info/order pages on our website.

Also, we have some customers who ordered one or both of these games direct from Hexasim but are getting shipping fulfillment from us. Our office folks told me today that they will start shipping those fulfillment copies tomorrow and that they should be finished shipping them all out by the end of the week.

