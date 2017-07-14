Hi everyone! I hope all is well with all of you.





It's a really busy time at the GMT Offices and Warehouse right now, as our office and warehouse staff has just completed shipping four Mounted Map products and a UGG magazine game and are now busy reconfiguring our warehouse for our Spring GMT Weekend at the Warehouse, which begins in less than 48 hours!





This will be our 35th (!) Weekend at the Warehouse. Who knew when I invited some customers to play games for a few days in a vacant storefront at a local mall back in 1998 that this would turn into a twice-yearly event with attendees from all over the United States, and even a few coming from around the world! I love these weekends, even though they are exhausting. It's great to see long-time friends, meet with designers, examine some potential new GMT games, and make plenty of new friends every April and October. This time I'm feeling the need to make sure I get in a few games of Down in Flames at Mike Lam's DIF Aces event, as I didn't get to play DIF at all last October. I miss the game and the great camaraderie among the DIF family of players.













I'll warn you guys in advance that we'll probably be a little slower on the shipping side and less responsive to customers online during the weekend, as we're just not at our computers very often and several of our staff are focused on making the weekend the best it can be for our attendees. But once we get to about Tuesday of next week (after a day to rest and get the warehouse reconfigured), we should be back to normal operations.





I hope that, if you've never been able to attend one of these Weekends at the Warehouse, that you'll put it on your "one of these days" calendar. We have over 100 players pre-registered this time, so it's going to be a pretty full house. But we can always make room for new friends, so please know that you have an open invitation to join us for some gaming fun!





Last thing before we move on is that I'll be heading to Nashville the weekend after our Weekend at the Warehouse to watch Luke, our youngest, graduate from Lipscomb University. I know a lot of you have met Luke over the years, some of you back when he first started attending conventions with me when he was about 8, and I'm often asked how he's doing when I'm at conventions. So I thought you'd want to know that he's getting his degree in about ten days, and has been accepted into an MBA program in Nashville for next year. I don't want to give out his email en masse to 50,000+ people, but if any of you who know Luke would like to drop him a note, just send it to me and I'll make sure he gets it.





Once I get back from Luke's graduation, I'll start working on the May update, which will probably come out closer to mid-month than these last two updates. I should be able to give you specific details on the new website and our yearly sale (which we're planning for as soon as possible this summer) in that update.





Now, on to the rest of the news....





------------



LOTS of Games Coming in May and Beyond! As I noted last month, we had a big delay with a printer which really cut back on our game releases over the past month and into the first half of May. That delay was the bad news. The good news is that our production queue is VERY full, and we have a BUNCH of cool games coming to your game tables starting in late May and all the way through year end.





If you check our Production Queue, below, you'll note that Tony and Mark have specced out release timelines for 34 (!!) products between now and year-end, 13 of them reprints. Even subtracting the reprints, this will be the heaviest new game release schedule to date. We hope this will strike a pretty good balance for both those wanting lots of new games and our customers who want to see some of our more popular titles back in print.





I've only seen final art and production samples for about a dozen of those games, but from what I've seen so far, you're going to be really happy with the quality of both art and game systems. If you want to take a look at the production quality of some of the games, check out our "Project Updates and Sample Art" section, below.





New P500 Additions. We have one new P500 addition this time, and I'm guessing it'll be unlike any game you've played to date. The game is called Atlantic Chase , and it's from the fertile mind of designer Jerry White.









This 1-2 player game recreates the desperate surface battles and campaigns in the Atlantic from 1939-1942. Jerry has now made a habit of creating designs that look at WWII actions in ways that I would not have anticipated or predicted. In Atlantic Chase, you'll use a system of trajectories to represent the Atlantic convoys and their escorts, as well as the German surface and sub fleets that hunted them.





I've never played a game like this one before, and I say that in a very positive way. The system that Jerry has created in Atlantic Chase builds in tons of uncertainty and fog of war in a way that still allows the game to be played solitaire, one that doesn't require dummy blocks or double blind moves or screens that we're used to seeing in games that attempt to create fog of war. So please, check out the P500 page for Atlantic Chase . I think you'll be intrigued, then maybe even mesmerized, and hopefully eventually consumed with the certainty that you must own this game!





------------

New P500 Reprint Additions. We're adding two Commands & Colors: Napoleonics games to our P500 reprint list this time. They are:

C&C Napoleonics Expansion: The Prussian Army, 2nd Printing C&C Napoleonics Expansion: The Russian Army, 3rd Printing

Please order now and help us get these popular games back in stock.



------------









Here's a brief tease as to what we have lining up for P500 addition in the coming few months. I anticipate that we will have