Hi everyone! I hope all is well with all of you.
It's a really busy time at the GMT Offices and Warehouse right now, as our office and warehouse staff has just completed shipping four Mounted Map products and a UGG magazine game and are now busy reconfiguring our warehouse for our Spring GMT Weekend at the Warehouse, which begins in less than 48 hours!
This will be our 35th (!) Weekend at the Warehouse. Who knew when I invited some customers to play games for a few days in a vacant storefront at a local mall back in 1998 that this would turn into a twice-yearly event with attendees from all over the United States, and even a few coming from around the world! I love these weekends, even though they are exhausting. It's great to see long-time friends, meet with designers, examine some potential new GMT games, and make plenty of new friends every April and October. This time I'm feeling the need to make sure I get in a few games of
Down in Flames at Mike Lam's
DIF Aces event, as I didn't get to play DIF at all last October. I miss the game and the great camaraderie among the DIF family of players.
I'll warn you guys in advance that we'll probably be a little slower on the shipping side and less responsive to customers online during the weekend, as we're just not at our computers very often and several of our staff are focused on making the weekend the best it can be for our attendees. But once we get to about Tuesday of next week (after a day to rest and get the warehouse reconfigured), we should be back to normal operations.
I hope that, if you've never been able to attend one of these Weekends at the Warehouse, that you'll put it on your "one of these days" calendar. We have over 100 players pre-registered this time, so it's going to be a pretty full house. But we can always make room for new friends, so please know that you have an open invitation to join us for some gaming fun!
Last thing before we move on is that I'll be heading to Nashville the weekend after our Weekend at the Warehouse to watch Luke, our youngest, graduate from Lipscomb University. I know a lot of you have met Luke over the years, some of you back when he first started attending conventions with me when he was about 8, and I'm often asked how he's doing when I'm at conventions. So I thought you'd want to know that he's getting his degree in about ten days, and has been accepted into an MBA program in Nashville for next year. I don't want to give out his email
en masse to 50,000+ people, but if any of you who know Luke would like to drop him a note, just send it to me and I'll make sure he gets it.
Once I get back from Luke's graduation, I'll start working on the May update, which will probably come out closer to mid-month than these last two updates. I should be able to give you specific details on the new website and our yearly sale (which we're planning for as soon as possible this summer) in that update.
Now, on to the rest of the news....
LOTS of Games Coming in May and Beyond!
As I noted last month, we had a big delay with a printer which really cut back on our game releases over the past month and into the first half of May. That delay was the bad news. The good news is that our production queue is VERY full, and we have a BUNCH of cool games coming to your game tables starting in late May and all the way through year end.
If you check our Production Queue, below, you'll note that Tony and Mark have specced out release timelines for 34 (!!) products between now and year-end, 13 of them reprints. Even subtracting the reprints, this will be the heaviest new game release schedule to date. We hope this will strike a pretty good balance for both those wanting lots of new games and our customers who want to see some of our more popular titles back in print.
I've only seen final art and production samples for about a dozen of those games, but from what I've seen so far, you're going to be really happy with the quality of both art and game systems. If you want to take a look at the production quality of some of the games, check out our "Project Updates and Sample Art" section, below.
New P500 Additions.
We have one new P500 addition this time, and I'm guessing it'll be unlike any game you've played to date. The game is called Atlantic Chase, and it's from the fertile mind of designer Jerry White.
This 1-2 player game recreates the desperate surface battles and campaigns in the Atlantic from 1939-1942. Jerry has now made a habit of creating designs that look at WWII actions in ways that I would not have anticipated or predicted. In Atlantic Chase, you'll use a system of trajectories to represent the Atlantic convoys and their escorts, as well as the German surface and sub fleets that hunted them.
I've never played a game like this one before, and I say that in a very positive way. The system that Jerry has created in Atlantic Chase builds in tons of uncertainty and fog of war in a way that still allows the game to be played solitaire, one that doesn't require dummy blocks or double blind moves or screens that we're used to seeing in games that attempt to create fog of war. So please, check out the P500 page for Atlantic Chase. I think you'll be intrigued, then maybe even mesmerized, and hopefully eventually consumed with the certainty that you must own this game!
New P500 Reprint Additions.
We're adding two Commands & Colors: Napoleonics games to our P500 reprint list this time.
They are:
Please order now and help us get these popular games back in stock.
Here's a brief tease as to what we have lining up for P500 addition in the coming few months. I anticipate that we will have
- a new strategic naval game series from Jeff Horger
- an expansion for one of our most popular games
- a new volume for a popular WWII series
- a new co-design coming from one of our most popular designers
- a cool new Next War project
- a new space game that you (mostly) already know how to play
New Update Kits for Reprinted COIN series games
. I want to remind you guys of what I announced last month about the availability of Update Kits for the COINFEST reprint games, coming in July. If you want one of these update kits, please order right away, as these will be very small print runs designed to fill the P500 orders, with maybe a few left over.
Here are the links for ordering:
Hexasim Update. We have two pieces of Hexasim news today.
2. We had a bit of a surprise today when we received our initial shipment of Hexasim's
Great War Commander
, which is based on the
Combat Commander
system. So if you want some WWI fun with the CC system, here's the link for more information and to order. Note that we only have 240 of these in stock, and my sense is that they are going to sell very quickly. So you might want to order soon if you want a copy.
Here's an update from Rachel on this week's upcoming InsideGMT articles:
We have had lots of exciting new content on
InsideGMT
lately! In case you missed it last Monday, we posted the latest article in Jeff Horger's
Apocalypse Road
series, this time covering car to car combat. His article, "Apocalypse Road: Spitting Lead and Swapping Paint", can be found
here
. Check it out! On Wednesday, we published the
second article
in David Waldorf's
Conquest of Paradise
series. In this series, he plans to talk about how
Conquest of Paradise
stretches across genre borders. Very interesting stuff so far! In case you missed it on Friday, we posted the
sixth article
in the
1989
series from
Clios Board Games
. As you might already know, this series looks at the fall of Communism through the lens of Jason Matthews and Ted Torgerson's
1989
. If this time period interests you. we highly recommend you check out the previous five articles in this series which can be found
here
.
As for this week, stay tuned because tomorrow we will be posting an article from Jerry White discussing his new-to-the-P500-list game,
Atlantic Chase
. You won't want to miss it! And, for those of you who have been following Joel Toppen's set of video AARs of his big
Next War: Poland
campaign game, we will be posting Part 3 to the blog on Friday. I invite you to visit
InsideGMT.com
this week to check out these articles (and more!) from our team of excellent InsideGMT contributors. -Rachel B
This Past Month in InsideGMT!
Heavy Duty White Game Boxes and Blank Countersheets Available.
For you guys looking for extra boxes for component storage, we now have some 2" deep and 3" deep heavy duty (like the COIN games come in) white game boxes in stock. They're $6 + shipping (1 lb) and $8 + shipping(1 lb), respectively. Here are the links:
And for you guys who like to design your own games or extra counters, we now have several sizes of white blank countersheets available on the Parts and Accessories Page of our website. They are $3 per sheet, plus shipping. Links are below:
S
pring 2018 GMT Weekend at the Warehouse - April 26-29, 2018
. TWO MORE DAYS! We already have over 115 gamers pre-registered for the weekend. Come join us for 3 1/2 days of gaming fun!
For those new to the event, this is mostly an open gaming event, although we do have tournaments from time to time. We expect about 100 gamers to attend, and space is limited, so please get your reservation in to the office ladies (call, chat, or email) as soon as possible.
For those of you looking to set your calendars with the dates for our Fall, 2018 Weekend at the Warehouse, it will be held October 11-14.
There are several hotels within a few miles of our offices. The closest one, The Sequoia Inn, blocks rooms for our attendees at special rates. The hotel's reservation # is 559-582-0339. Tell them you want the "GMT Group Block"rate. They have already blocked rooms for us for April, so feel free to go ahead and make reservations whenever you are ready.
Keep up with GMT Online. Virtually every day, we announce new information or show off upcoming products or give you a peek under the hood of our new designs in our various online sites and forums. For you guys looking to keep up with us online, here's where you can find us. Drop in and start a conversation!
That's it for the news bytes from me for this time. Here's what you'll find in the rest of today's update:
- Charge and Shipping Update
- Production Outlook - P500s
- Project Updates and Sample Art
- P500 Reprint Update
- Website File Additions
Thanks, as always, for your support of GMT Games! Enjoy the games! -
Gene
Charging and Shipping Schedule
Shipping
We'll begin shipping P500 orders of the following the following items on Monday, May 21st:
Gallipoli, 1915
Then in late May or early June, we'll ship the following:
Charging
Our next P500 charge will begin on May 7th, when we'll begin charging for:
Then on May 21st, we'll begin charging for these games:
For you guys calculating shipping charges for these games, I've included the weights we're using for shipping in parenthesis after each game title, above.
To avoid any delays in your game shipment, please make sure you've updated your charge cards on our website before we charge. If you use the "Pay by Check" P500 option, please send your checks in by the above dates. Thanks!
Tentative Production Schedule
Here's our most current Tentative Production Schedule from Tony and Mark. Games with a ** following their entry are currently at the printer (we're a little more certain about scheduling on these).
Shipping Now
May 21, 2018
End of May/Early June, 2018
June 15-20, 2018
August/September, 2018
October-December, 2018
Early-Mid
2019
1862
Absolute War
All Bridges Burning
Navajo Wars, Reprint Edition
Nevsky
Next War: Korea, Reprint Edition
Project Updates and Sample Art
Sneak Peeks:
Here's a peek at the Mariners map (1 of 3 maps) from
SpaceCorp
.
Design Updates: None this time.
P500 Reprint News and Tracking
Here's the current status of all the games on our P500 reprint list - with current order totals and a +/- order growth since last month.
Please help us determine what to print by pre-ordering any of these that interest you. Thanks for your help!
Red Winter, Expanded 2nd Edition - 350 Orders (+71)
New Game Support Files, Vassal Modules, New Reviews, Interviews, and Sneak Peeks
Here are new support files we've added to our website since our last update. Enjoy!
Game Support:
Reviews:
- Added Card Spoilers (1 and 2) from The Players' Aid and VPJ's After Action Report (Parts 1 and 2) on BGG to the All Bridges Burning P500 page.
- Added 1st and 2nd Kernstown and 1st Winchester, Cedar Creek, 3rd Winchester, Cross Keys, Port Republic, New Market, and Fisher's Hill Playtest Maps to the Death Valley game page.
- Added Playtest counter samples 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 to the Death Valley game page.
|
