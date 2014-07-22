Project Updates and Sample Art Sneak Peeks: H ere is some sample art for upcoming games, courtesy of Mark Simonitch and Charlie Kibler:

Map and Cards for Fort Sumter:









Map for Gallipoli, 1915





Map for Skies Above the Reich

Space Empires: Replicators: Tile and Counter Samples for





---------- Design Updates:

Fort Sumter - Designer Mark Herman





Mark's Homemade Playtest Set - using final art. See the final map and some sample cards in the Sneak Peeks section, above.

I can formally announce that Fort Sumter is complete and heading to the printers. The GMT production team once again did an amazing job turning my crayon sketches into graphic beauty. Thanks all.

One thing that is new is the indomitable Kai Jenson graciously rewrote the rules for this game from scratch, and I must say that I am floored by her skills. The rulebook is 8 pages long, but when you eliminate the cover and back page (summary information), the game clocks in at 6 pages with generous graphic support. On average, it should take 15 minutes to learn and about 5 minutes to teach, so I hope you will all appreciate the effort we went through for brevity and clarity in the rules.

The game clocks in at around 30 minutes, although my wife and I seem to finish regularly in 20, allowing for two plays per lunch hour. As you can see, the game is wood, cards and a mounted board, so it is really easy to set up and transport given its small footprint.

I hope you all enjoy what the team has wrought. Enjoy! - Mark

------------ Mr. President - Designer Gene Billingsley





I've made a lot of progress on Mr. President in the past month. I now have all the major design systems locked down and most of the testing is now for purposes of balance and tweaking the realism v. playability spetrum. A few status milestones/updates: By the end of this week, I'll have a set of map updates to send off to Terry Leeds. Shortly thereafter, we should have the near-final map art complete.

Joel Toppen is going to start on the game's VASSAL module around the first of the year. This will be very helpful to us as we expand testing.

Mark Simonitch is going to work with Terry on getting card layouts going in January.

On the design side, I'm targeting Dec. 31 as a "lock down" date for components and systems, in anticipation of broader internal testing in January. In terms of game content, the two additional aspects that I've been testing since early November - a "US Relations" track for Russia and China and a "Party Relations" track for the domestic map - are working re ally well, adding depth and new considerations/limitations to the design.

Changes Since Last Month in "Areas to Improve" (in bold): Wars. Added detailed pre and postwar processes. Rachel says these make handling wars a breeze. I still have about 20% or so to finish on this front, but major progress here.

I need to work on the pacing of the Legislative Process. It seems like things happen a bit too quickly in the timeline of a six month turn right now. I think this is an easy tweak, but testing will tell.

This is fixed. We have fewer legislative processes now, but still plenty of domestic actions. The pace of legislation seems much more in tune with the way it happens in real life.

I think the UN Humanitarian Aid and Infrastructure Aid actions are a bit too powerful right now. I'm going to nerf them a bit and retest. The Nerf worked. I also added a UN action " Youth Empowerment Programs" to give the US/UN an option for combating terror that doesn't involve bullets and bombs. It's not either/or; depending on your play style, your objectives, and what's happening on the map at a given moment, you'll find both military and non-military options helpful.

The Iranian Nuclear Track and the North Korean Missile Track need a few tweaks. As time passes, I keep having to revisit these to make sure that the effects moving up the tracks is a reasonable reflection of the real world. I've reworked both Nuclear Missile Tracks and tied them into all the newer game systems. I've also expanded Iranian Influence capability in the Middle East, presenting the player with a broader set of potential problems. That's all for now. This game is getting way more fun now that I'm mostly just tweaking and working on balance. I still am always asking "fidelity to real life" questions to make sure there's plenty of "simulation" as well as "game" in there. - Gene



------------ SpaceCorp - Co-developer Chad Jensen:









Into my second game, I was amazed to realize that playing the Competition felt just like playing another person -- a malicious, sneaky, diabolical person, at that! I think part of this illusion is based on the fact that the Comp does have a consistent strategy, and it's based on speed. Whatever I can do, Comp does it faster. It can travel faster, gain Progress Cards faster, build bases and colonies faster. By dumping Offer cards, it even speeds the game up so the end comes faster. Plus it has all these Edge [events], which are sharp and can slice my game to ribbons.



I have beaten Comp in getting to seven Progress cards first, but it was entirely by luck. In my last game, by the time I got to seven, I discovered Comp already had eleven Progress cards! I'd lost track; it gobbled them up so fast.



I've decided I'm not playing a human corporation but one infiltrated by aliens with superior technology! Further, it doesn't suffer the penalties I do. Pirate attack? A puff of wind, nothing more! If I get attacked by Pirates, though, I lose money. If the Comp runs into Phobes or Intros [alien contacts], it just banishes them as if they didn't exist; if I run into them, oh boy, am I in trouble. All of which fuels my suspicions that Comp is an alien itself.



Every draw of the Comp card deck is suspenseful, especially in Starfarers where, as Chris experienced, this nefarious opponent can steal a star system away after you've spent all the time and trouble to get to it and do the initial exploration. The 2T compensation hardly seems enough. It can take me six turns minimum to get to a star system and create a colony, usually longer because there's often some research stuck in there somewhere to get the cards I need (I never seem to have all the right cards I need!). Comp can do it in two turns, as it did with Tau Ceti in my second game.



I absolutely should try to get 1st Beyond in both eras, but here, too, I'm up against the speed of the Comp. It doesn't have to travel to the asteroids or the Oort Cloud, it just has to build a spaceport and possess supporting bases in the system and bingo! 1st Beyond! Which gives it big advantages in the next Era, especially in Starfarers with teams in two star systems and three consecutive turns.



It's as if Comp has a horizontal strategy: spread out fast and hope for the best. I have to have a "vertical" strategy. I can't compete with its speed, so I have to play very smart and go deep, focusing on a few objectives that can net me contracts and profits, especially a powerful production chain if I can get the cards and the discoveries to pull it off.



The thing is, unlike most other solo games I've played, this one makes me feel it's a personal challenge. I get emotionally invested. The Comp feels intelligent to me, not just a dumb stack of cards. I get the feeling that Comp is sitting back, smoking a Tau Ceti cigar, and laughing at me. I want to grind him into stellar dust and let the solar winds blow him away! I find myself sweating with suspense and dreading each card draw, then snarling when another Edge comes up or he takes away just the Progress card I wanted. As Chad said in an email to me, "Comp's a bastard." That's putting it sweetly.



I finish a game, and I want to start another right away. That's a tribute to game design and development. No higher praise. Thanks, guys (I think) for doing such a good job.



--David Spangler

