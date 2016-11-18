December 27, 2016 Update from GMT Games
 
Hi everyone!

First off, I hope you are all enjoying the holiday season, and getting plenty of time to rest and relax with family and friends. I know a bunch of you got games under your Christmas tree, and I hope you get some free time to begin to explore them over the holidays!

Here at the GMT offices, after taking a few days off over Christmas, we're back at it this week, shipping the remainder of the December shipments. I asked Elizabeth this morning, and she says we'll be finished with all the P500 shipments by this Friday, so many of you have a few more games to look forward to!

This closes out a December ship schedule that saw us ship SIX games! I just want to say that our office and warehouse folks did a terrific job getting a huge (for us) number of orders processed and shipped under less-than-optimal conditions (remember, our systems are held together by chewing gum and baling wire at this point - can't wait for the new ones in early 2017). So once we're finished on Friday, everyone's going to get some extra time off around and after New Years to recover and recharge. We'll have three more cool games to ship (one new and two reprints) around January 10-15, so everyone here needs the break before we jump right back into that process. 

As we wrap up 2016, I want to thank all of you who continue to buy and play our games, support us with online posts, pictures, articles, and comments, and drop us words of thanks and encouragement from time to time (those mean more than you might think!) As I often say, you guys are the reason we're still here after 26 years of creating games. Thank you all for helping us have a great year in 2016. We're looking forward to bringing you many more cool games next year.

O K, on to this month's news....

----------
Digital Updates  

Digital Twilight Struggle

The big news on the digital front is that Playdek has just released Twilight Struggle for Android, and ALL of their Twilight Struggle versions are on sale during the holidays! 

For you Android Owners, here's the Google Play link. It's on sale for $4.99  ($9.99 normally) for a limited time, so get yours today!


If that wasn't enough of a Christmas present, Playdek has also released the Turn Zero Expansion across all the currently-supported platforms (Mac, PC, iOS, Android)! Here's more info from Playdek on the new expansion:

Twilight Struggle: Turn Zero  is a new mini-expansion that lets players explore alternate starting situations for the two superpowers. What if Chiang's forces had held on in southern China? What if Churchill's Tories had won re-election in 1945? And what if the Western Allies had crossed the bridge too far, and reached Berlin first? These and other possibilities that alter the opening setup in Twilight Struggle are now open to players. Both seasoned veterans and new arrivals will enjoy the many new plays and dilemmas introduced here for the first time. The expansion release includes:
 
  • Turn Zero Scenario
  • Promo Packs 1 and 2 (8 cards)
  • Alternate Space Rack Track
  • Collector's Edition Card Art
 
The expansion is priced at $4.99 for Steam PC/Mac and $3.99 for iOS and Android."

I hope these new products bring you guys many more hours of fun!

Digital Commands & Colors: 

Many of you have asked when we will have more details on the Commands & Colors digital versions. I spoke with the programmers recently, and we agreed that the project is far enough along that we will be issuing a joint press release in January to announce the details of the project. I can tell you that both programming and artwork have been ongoing for some time now, so we anticipate that after our announcement, you'll have months, not years to wait until you are playing our first C&C digital game.

More on this in January....

----------
Three Additions to the P500 Reprint List  

We're planning new printings of three popular out-of-stock games, so we are adding them back to our P500 Reprint list today. If you'd like to pre-order one or more of these hot sellers at the P500 discounted price, just click the links below:


----------
Euro-Friendly Shipping  

A few weeks back we made a major announcement about our new Euro-Friendly shipping option. If you order games from Europe and you haven't seen this yet, please click the link below to get all the details, then update your account with the new shipping option. We hope this is helpful to our European customers.


----------
Ordering Info for the November P500 Removals 

I mentioned last month that we expected that all three of the games we removed from our P500 list in November would soon find homes with other publishers, and that we would post ordering links once we had that information.  So here are the links for each of the three games. We encourage you to support the designers by heading over the new publisher sites  (just click the links below) and placing pre-orders for these games:

----------
New Systems Integration

Work continues on our new systems, but we're still at least a month away, in my judgement. We're still working on the custom programming for all the P500 functionality, as well as getting the back-end shipping details all implemented. We've made progress, but not as quickly as we'd hoped. I'll get you more up-to-date info in the January update.
-----------------------
GMT Weekend at the Warehouse April 20-23, 2017 
 
We've established the dates for our Spring 2017 Weekend at the Warehouse. It will be held April 20-23, 2017, so mark your calendars now! As always, we'll spend the better part of 3 1/2 days, often long into the night, playing your favorite GMT (and non-GMT, if you'd prefer) games. This is mostly an open gaming event, although we do have tournaments from time to time.
The hotel has already blocked rooms for us, so feel free to go ahead and make reservations whenever you are ready.  If you'd like to attend, just call or chat with our office ladies and they'll reserve your spot.


-------------------------  
GMT East Convention: March 31-April 2, 2017

For you East Coast gamers, we have a GMT East game convention once a year at the White Plains Crowne Plaza in White Plains, NY. This is an open gaming event hosted by Andy Lewis, with assistance from David Fox, Alan Rothberg, and several other of our east coast friends. We invite you to attend and play a bunch of fun games with us!

To register for the event (cost is $75), complete the GMT East registration page on our website.

We have a room block at the Crowne Plaza - group code is "AQ1". Hotel room rates will be $139/night for one king or two double beds. 

Click the link below for hotel reservations:  

See the GMT East discussion group on Consimworld to ask questions about additional details. We hope to see you in White Plains in the spring!


-------------------------  
That's it for the news bytes from me for this time.   Here's what you'll find in the rest of today's update:
  
- Charge and Shipping Update
- Production Outlook
- P500s
- Project Updates
- P500 Reprint Update
- Website File Additions
  
Thanks, as always, for your support of GMT Games! 
  
Enjoy the games!
  
Gene  

Charging and Shipping Schedule

Shipping

We've finished all P500 shipping of these early December releases.


We are in the midst of P500 shipping for the following three games, and should be finished by this Friday, December 30.
 
Our next P500 shipments will begin roughly January 10-15:
 

 
Charging

On January 4-6, we'll charge for Fields of Despair, Churchill 2nd Printing, and Liberty or Death 2nd Printing.  Please make sure you have an updated credit card on file so we don't have any delays in processing your shipment. Also, if you use the "Pay by Check" P500 option, please make sure your check gets to us before January 10 so your games are not delayed.
Tentative Production  Schedule
  
Here's our most current Tentative Production Schedule from Tony and Mark. We have quite a few adjustments this time, as we've had some delays from development teams as well as well as printers.

Games with a ** following their entry are currently at the printer (we're a little more certain about scheduling on these).

-------------------
Remainder of 2Q, 2017
P500s
  
After launching seven(!) new P500 additions last month, we're taking a break from new additions this month (although we do have three additions to the P500 Reprint List - see the Reprint section below). 

For all the P500 items below, just click on the links to go to that item's P500 page for detailed information and to order.

Recent P500 Additions:


Fighting Formations: GD's Battle for Kharkov: 354 Orders to Date


Golden Gate Park124 Orders to Date


Red Storm323 Orders to Date


SpaceCorp: 612 Orders to Date


Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs263 Orders to Date


Battles of the Warrior Queen529 Orders to Date


Wing Leader:Blitz399 Orders to Date




Commands & Colors: Medieval: 705 Orders to Date


No Retreat 5: The Western Front: 325 Orders to Date


Panzer Expansion 4: France 1940: 438 Orders to Date




The Russian Campaign: Designer Signature Edition (ConsimPress): 906 Orders to Date


Bayonets & Tomahawks: 557 Orders to Date


Holland '44: 1,006 Orders to Date

Imperial Struggle: 1,638 Orders to Date


Barbarossa: AG Center 2nd Ed: 352 Orders to Date


Roads to Leningrad 2nd Edition: 81 Orders to Date


Simple GBoH 2nd Edition: 266 Orders to Date



The Last Hundred Yards: 453 Orders to Date






The Hunted: Twilight of the U-Boats, 1943-45: 813 Orders to Date


Pericles: 1,087 Orders to Date


Arquebus: Men of Iron Vol 4: 691 Orders to Date


1960: The Making of the President (GMT Edition): 809 Orders to Date




Pendragon (COIN Series Game #8) : 1,797 Orders to Date



Next War: Poland: 858 Orders to Date



Skies Above the Reich: 616 Orders to Date


American Revolution Tri-Pack: 710 Orders to Date

Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid: 643 Orders to Date


Next War Supplement #1: 731 Orders to Date



Mr. President: 1,230 Orders to Date


  Colonial Twilight 1,219 Orders to Date

 
Invierno Cubano: 1,147 Orders to Date
 

  Welcome to Centerville: 624 Orders to Date


Cataclysm: 634 Orders to Date
Project Updates
  
In this section, we'll be passing along updated status on a variety of projects, generally direct from the designers or developers. 

----------

Bayonets and Tomahawks - Marc Rodrigue



"Thanks to your enthusiastic response we have 'Made the cut'! We are thrilled. All graphic elements of B&T's Vassal module are completed. Programming will be completed in December. From January onward the module will be available to expand playtest."

- Marc
----------

Fields of Despair - Kurt Keckley



With all of the blocks stickered and the counters punched, I give you a snapshot of everything that comes in the box.    (from his designer advance copy)


----------

Red Storm - Doug Bush (via CSW)





Playtesting Photo: 
I'm testing a scenario where the NATO side is trying to protect a bunch of inbound C-141 flights that the WP tries to ambush. This is an image from Turn 6. The WP fighters all kicked on their 'burners and are trying to get through the "wall" of NATO CAP flights and dummies to get at the C-141 flights on the left of the image. A wild melee ensues. There is a mix of East German MiG-21s and USSR MiG-23s and -29s. One MiG-29 leaked through and shot down a C-141 with a max range R-27 BVR shot. He then got bounced by a US F-4E that damaged one MiG and got a disorder on him, taking him out of the fight until he rallies (he's under the stack near the top with "Coors" flight on top). Otherwise the NATO flights are desperately trying to engage the other WP flights, but so far no luck due to night conditions (harder to engage) and some bad rolls. This one is great fun so far. 


Doug
----------

Wing Leader Series - Lee Brimmicombe-Wood (via BGG)



Some pieces of news:

(1) Wing Leader: Supremacy finally looks ready to commence shipping on Tuesday 13 Dec (It did! - GB), which means that some of you in the US should be getting your copies before the Crimble holidays.

(2) Wing Leader: Blitz has cleared 350 pre-orders. We are commencing testing on this early war expansion for Wing Leader: Victories. Make sure to pre-order your copy here: http://www.gmtgames.com/p-612-wing-leader-blitz.aspx

(3) I talk about the design of Wing Leader: Blitz here: http://www.insidegmt.com/?p=14821

(4) Finally, I have posted up new scenarios and a new VASSAL set for Wing Leader: Supremacy at the official website here: http://www.airbattle.co.uk/w_downloads.html

(5) You can also download those new scenarios--seven of 'em--from BGG here: https://www.boardgamegeek.com/filepage/140862/wing-leader-sc...

Lee
P500 Reprint News and Tracking

Here's the current status of all the games on our P500 reprint list. Please help us determine what to print by pre-ordering any of these that interest you (you can click on the name link below to go to the P500 reprint page). Thanks for your help! 

We're adding THREE titles to the P500 Reprint list this month:


If you'd like to order a reprint of one of these games, just click the link to go to the P500 Reprint page.

Here's the current P500 Reprint list - with current order totals and a +/- order growth since last month:

Fields of Fire  - 2nd Ed. - 1,016 Orders (+21 )  
Barbarossa: AGN  - 631 Orders (+7)  
Unconditional Surrender - 510 Orders (+27) 
Churchill, 2nd Printing - 450 (+43) 
Barbarossa: AGS - 448 Orders (+5)    
Cataphract - 446 Orders (+15)  
Here I Stand - 427 Orders (+30)
The Hunters 3rd Printing - 421 Orders (+35)
Liberty or Death:  - 416 Orders (+17)
Ardennes '44 - 400 Orders (+19)  
SPQR Dlx.   - 380 Orders (+9)
This Accursed Civil War - 369 Orders (+7)
Fire in the Lake, 2nd Printing - 359 Orders (+24) 
Barbarossa: AG Center 2nd Ed.- 352 Orders (+16)
Andean Abyss - 350 Orders (+23)
Navajo Wars - 299 Orders (+13)
Space Empires , 3rd Printing - 292 Orders (+23)
Simple GBoH 2nd Ed. - 266 Orders (+64)
Combat Commander: Pacific  - 221 Orders (+10)  
Brandywine - 193 Orders (+0) 
Red Winter - 183 Orders (+17)
Next War: Korea - 174 Orders (+19)
Talon: - 165 Orders (+23)
1989  - 148 Orders (+9)
The Dark Valley  - 110 Orders (+2) 
Roads to Leningrad 2nd Ed. - 81 Orders (+3)
Combat Comm. BP 4: New Guinea: - 78 Orders (+6)
The Kaiser's Pirates  - 73 Orders (+3)
New Game Support Files, Vassal/Cyberboard, and Sneak Peeks
  
Here are new support files we've added to our website since our last update. Enjoy!
  
Game Support:  

Vassal/Cyberboard/ZunTzu:
 
  • None this time

P500 Sneak Peeks
