|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hi everyone!
First off, I hope you are all enjoying the holiday season, and getting plenty of time to rest and relax with family and friends. I know a bunch of you got games under your Christmas tree, and I hope you get some free time to begin to explore them over the holidays!
Here at the GMT offices, after taking a few days off over Christmas, we're back at it this week, shipping the remainder of the December shipments. I asked Elizabeth this morning, and she says we'll be finished with all the P500 shipments by this Friday, so many of you have a few more games to look forward to!
This closes out a December ship schedule that saw us ship SIX games! I just want to say that our office and warehouse folks did a terrific job getting a huge (for us) number of orders processed and shipped under less-than-optimal conditions (remember, our systems are held together by chewing gum and baling wire at this point - can't wait for the new ones in early 2017). So once we're finished on Friday, everyone's going to get some extra time off around and after New Years to recover and recharge. We'll have three more cool games to ship (one new and two reprints) around January 10-15, so everyone here needs the break before we jump right back into that process.
As we wrap up 2016, I want to thank all of you who continue to buy and play our games, support us with online posts, pictures, articles, and comments, and drop us words of thanks and encouragement from time to time (those mean more than you might think!) As I often say, you guys are the reason we're still here after 26 years of creating games. Thank you all for helping us have a great year in 2016. We're looking forward to bringing you many more cool games next year.
O
K, on to this month's news....
----------
I hope these new products bring you guys many more hours of fun!
Digital Updates
Digital Twilight Struggle
The big news on the digital front is that Playdek has just released Twilight Struggle for Android, and ALL of their Twilight Struggle versions are on sale during the holidays!
For you Android Owners, here's the Google Play link. It's on sale for $4.99 ($9.99 normally) for a limited time, so get yours today!
If that wasn't enough of a Christmas present, Playdek has also released the Turn Zero Expansion across all the currently-supported platforms (Mac, PC, iOS, Android)! Here's more info from Playdek on the new expansion:
Twilight Struggle: Turn Zero
is a new mini-expansion that lets players explore alternate starting situations for the two superpowers. What if Chiang's forces had held on in southern China? What if Churchill's Tories had won re-election in 1945? And what if the Western Allies had crossed the bridge too far, and reached Berlin first? These and other possibilities that alter the opening setup in Twilight Struggle are now open to players. Both seasoned veterans and new arrivals will enjoy the many new plays and dilemmas introduced here for the first time. The expansion release includes:
- Turn Zero Scenario
- Promo Packs 1 and 2 (8 cards)
- Alternate Space Rack Track
- Collector's Edition Card Art
The expansion is priced at $4.99 for Steam PC/Mac and $3.99 for iOS and Android."
Digital Commands & Colors:
Many of you have asked when we will have more details on the Commands & Colors digital versions. I spoke with the programmers recently, and we agreed that the project is far enough along that we will be issuing a joint press release in January to announce the details of the project. I can tell you that both programming and artwork have been ongoing for some time now, so we anticipate that after our announcement, you'll have months, not years to wait until you are playing our first C&C digital game.
More on this in January....
----------
Three Additions to the P500 Reprint List
We're planning new printings of three popular out-of-stock games, so we are adding them back to our P500 Reprint list today. If you'd like to pre-order one or more of these hot sellers at the P500 discounted price, just click the links below:
----------
----------
Euro-Friendly Shipping
A few weeks back we made a major announcement about our new Euro-Friendly shipping option. If you order games from Europe and you haven't seen this yet, please click the link below to get all the details, then update your account with the new shipping option. We hope this is helpful to our European customers.
Ordering Info for the November P500 Removals
I mentioned last month that we expected that all three of the games we removed from our P500 list in November would soon find homes with other publishers, and that we would post ordering links once we had that information. So here are the links for each of the three games. We encourage you to support the designers by heading over the new publisher sites (just click the links below) and placing pre-orders for these games:
----------
New Systems Integration
Work continues on our new systems, but we're still at least a month away, in my judgement. We're still working on the custom programming for all the P500 functionality, as well as getting the back-end shipping details all implemented. We've made progress, but not as quickly as we'd hoped. I'll get you more up-to-date info in the January update.
--------------
This Month in InsideGMT!
Here are links to this month's new InsideGMT articles:
And, in case you missed them, here are links to our previous month's InsideGMT articles:
As always, I invite you guys to head over to
www.insidegmt.com,
check out the articles, leave us your comments, and tell us what else you'd like to see us do to make
InsideGMT
even better!
-----------------------
GMT Weekend at the Warehouse April 20-23, 2017
We've established the dates for our Spring 2017 Weekend at the Warehouse.
It will be held April 20-23, 2017, so mark your calendars now! As always, we'll spend the better part of 3 1/2 days, often long into the night, playing your favorite GMT (and non-GMT, if you'd prefer) games. This is mostly an open gaming event, although we do have tournaments from time to time.
The hotel has already blocked rooms for us, so feel free to go ahead and make reservations whenever you are ready.
If you'd like to attend, just call or chat with our office ladies and they'll reserve your spot.
-------------------------
GMT East Convention: March 31-April 2, 2017
For you East Coast gamers, we have a GMT East game convention once a year at the White Plains Crowne Plaza in White Plains, NY. This is an open gaming event hosted by Andy Lewis, with assistance from David Fox, Alan Rothberg, and several other of our east coast friends. We invite you to attend and play a bunch of fun games with us!
We have a room block at the Crowne Plaza - group code is "AQ1". Hotel room rates will be $139/night for one king or two double beds.
Click the link below for hotel reservations:
-------------------------
Keep up with GMT Online
Virtually every day, we announce new information or show off upcoming products or give you a peek under the hood of our new designs in our various online sites and forums. For you guys looking to keep up with us online, here's where you can find us. Drop in and start a conversation!
-------------------------
That's it for the news bytes from me for this time.
Here's what you'll find in the rest of today's update:
- Charge and Shipping Update
- Production Outlook
- P500s
- Project Updates
- P500 Reprint Update
- Website File Additions
Thanks, as always, for your support of GMT Games!
Enjoy the games!
Gene
|
Charging and Shipping Schedule
Shipping
We've finished all P500 shipping of these early December releases.
We are in the midst of P500 shipping for the following three games, and should be finished by this Friday, December 30.
Our next P500 shipments will begin roughly January 10-15:
Charging
On January 4-6, we'll charge for Fields of Despair, Churchill 2nd Printing, and Liberty or Death 2nd Printing. Please make sure you have an updated credit card on file so we don't have any delays in processing your shipment. Also, if you use the "Pay by Check" P500 option, please make sure your check gets to us before January 10 so your games are not delayed.
|
P500s
|
Project Updates
In this section, we'll be passing along updated status on a variety of projects, generally direct from the designers or developers.
----------
"Thanks to your enthusiastic response we have 'Made the cut'! We are thrilled. All graphic elements of B&T's Vassal module are completed. Programming will be completed in December. From January onward the module will be available to expand playtest."
- Marc
----------
With all of the blocks stickered and the counters punched, I give you a snapshot of everything that comes in the box.
(from his designer advance copy)
----------
Playtesting Photo:
I'm testing a scenario where the NATO side is trying to protect a bunch of inbound C-141 flights that the WP tries to ambush. This is an image from Turn 6. The WP fighters all kicked on their 'burners and are trying to get through the "wall" of NATO CAP flights and dummies to get at the C-141 flights on the left of the image. A wild melee ensues. There is a mix of East German MiG-21s and USSR MiG-23s and -29s. One MiG-29 leaked through and shot down a C-141 with a max range R-27 BVR shot. He then got bounced by a US F-4E that damaged one MiG and got a disorder on him, taking him out of the fight until he rallies (he's under the stack near the top with "Coors" flight on top). Otherwise the NATO flights are desperately trying to engage the other WP flights, but so far no luck due to night conditions (harder to engage) and some bad rolls. This one is great fun so far.
Doug
----------
Some pieces of news:
(1) Wing Leader: Supremacy finally looks ready to commence shipping on Tuesday 13 Dec (It did! - GB), which means that some of you in the US should be getting your copies before the Crimble holidays.
Lee
|
P500 Reprint News and Tracking
Here's the current status of all the games on our P500 reprint list. Please help us determine what to print by pre-ordering any of these that interest you (you can click on the name link below to go to the P500 reprint page). Thanks for your help!
We're adding THREE titles to the P500 Reprint list this month:
If you'd like to order a reprint of one of these games, just click the link to go to the P500 Reprint page.
Here's the current P500 Reprint list - with current order totals and a +/- order growth since last month:
Talon: - 165 Orders (+23)
|
New Game Support Files, Vassal/Cyberboard, and Sneak Peeks
Here are new support files we've added to our website since our last update. Enjoy!
Game Support:
Vassal/Cyberboard/ZunTzu:
|
Sincerely,
Your Friends at GMT Games
www.gmtgames.com
Toll Free Order and Support Line: 800-523-6111
E-mail: gmtoffice@gmtgames.com