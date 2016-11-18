Hi everyone!





Here at the GMT offices, after taking a few days off over Christmas, we're back at it this week, shipping the remainder of the December shipments. I asked Elizabeth this morning, and she says we'll be finished with all the P500 shipments by this Friday, so many of you have a few more games to look forward to!





This closes out a December ship schedule that saw us ship SIX games! I just want to say that our office and warehouse folks did a terrific job getting a huge (for us) number of orders processed and shipped under less-than-optimal conditions (remember, our systems are held together by chewing gum and baling wire at this point - can't wait for the new ones in early 2017). So once we're finished on Friday, everyone's going to get some extra time off around and after New Years to recover and recharge. We'll have three more cool games to ship (one new and two reprints) around January 10-15, so everyone here needs the break before we jump right back into that process.



As we wrap up 2016, I want to thank all of you who continue to buy and play our games, support us with online posts, pictures, articles, and comments, and drop us words of thanks and encouragement from time to time (those mean more than you might think!) As I often say, you guys are the reason we're still here after 26 years of creating games. Thank you all for helping us have a great year in 2016. We're looking forward to bringing you many more cool games next year.

O K, on to this month's news....

---------- Digital Updates

Digital Twilight Struggle

The big news on the digital front is that Playdek has just released Twilight Struggle for Android, and ALL of their Twilight Struggle versions are on sale during the holidays!

For you Android Owners, here's the Google Play link. It's on sale for $4.99 ($9.99 normally) for a limited time, so get yours today!

Twilight Struggle for Android

If that wasn't enough of a Christmas present, Playdek has also released the Turn Zero Expansion across all the currently-supported platforms (Mac, PC, iOS, Android)! Here's more info from Playdek on the new expansion:



Twilight Struggle: Turn Zero is a new mini-expansion that lets players explore alternate starting situations for the two superpowers. What if Chiang's forces had held on in southern China? What if Churchill's Tories had won re-election in 1945? And what if the Western Allies had crossed the bridge too far, and reached Berlin first? These and other possibilities that alter the opening setup in Twilight Struggle are now open to players. Both seasoned veterans and new arrivals will enjoy the many new plays and dilemmas introduced here for the first time. The expansion release includes:

Turn Zero Scenario

Promo Packs 1 and 2 (8 cards)

Alternate Space Rack Track

Collector's Edition Card Art The expansion is priced at $4.99 for Steam PC/Mac and $3.99 for iOS and Android."



Digital Commands & Colors:

Many of you have asked when we will have more details on the Commands & Colors digital versions. I spoke with the programmers recently, and we agreed that the project is far enough along that we will be issuing a joint press release in January to announce the details of the project. I can tell you that both programming and artwork have been ongoing for some time now, so we anticipate that after our announcement, you'll have months, not years to wait until you are playing our first C&C digital game.

More on this in January....





---------- Three Additions to the P500 Reprint List

We're planning new printings of three popular out-of-stock games, so we are adding them back to our P500 Reprint list today. If you'd like to pre-order one or more of these hot sellers at the P500 discounted price, just click the links below:

Cuba Libre, 3rd Printing Dominant Species, 5th Printing Falling Sky, 2nd Printing