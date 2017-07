----------

We are still working on Apocalypse Road, trying to take the time allotted to smooth out the rough edges of the combat system. We had a few really good convention tests last month and used those games to focus in on the players that are not old hands at Thunder Alley/Grand Prix. It was a little eye-opening when players got together to just shoot and not to race. Turned out we had been making rules and effects to deal with extreme racers and were not completely prepared for a game of nothing but shooting and ramming. At the halfway point, we altered a couple of minor rules and boom! back on track.

Also as an update, we are still in the process of naming the drivers in the game. If anyone wants to follow up on that they should contact me at jeff@nothingnowgames.com . - Jeff





MBT series expansions - Designer James Day





BAOR & FRG Update

Map development is now in full swing. The two new expansions broaden the play options throughout the MBT world with new, unique scenario objectives or just terrain features. Here are two examples.



Map 22, included with BAOR , has a storage tank farm -- Objective Dragon-22.



Map 14, included with FRG, has an airfield with two runways -- Objective Twilight-14. An additional feature of the airfield is that it may be used for in-game arming and refueling for fixed-wing aircraft and/or helicopters. - Jim



We are now making the clubhouse turn with this design. I have done what I feel is the final tweaks to the cards and continue to refine the very short rules. One of the major additions to the game has been the Peace Commission piece. Basically, as the crisis deepens, the historical activity toward local truces, such as at Fort Sumter, add s another interesting strategy element to the game. As I write this, the game is 4 preorders short of 500, so I hope to see this one heading into the art department very soon. - Mark



Gandhi - Designer Bruce Mansfield





Work on Gandhi is going well. Developer Mike Bertucelli has organized a strong group of veteran playtesters who are helping develop the mechanics and feel of the game. One group of playtesters took the game to Origins and returned with a list of specific (and spot-on) suggestions.

Right now, I'm working hard on the nonviolent factions to fine tune the way they interact with traditional COIN factions, both government and insurgent. Getting Congress and the Muslim League right is an essential part of the game and the story it tells. I'm also reworking the Event Deck to make it more interesting and to give the players even tougher gameplay choices. Lastly, I'm fine tuning systems that address the long timescale of Gandhi; its 30 year narrative will be the second longest in the COIN system (after Pendragon ). A new version incorporating these developments will be going to playtesters soon. - Bruce



For much of the last month, I've been able to allocate 4-6 hours per day of focused design time on Mr. President. The attention is beginning to show, and the new version of the game is playing very well. We're prepping over the next few weeks to hand the game off to developer Mike Bertucelli and his testers in August, as the redesign phase is nearing completion.





If you'd like to get a sense of how the game plays, please check out the three recent Mr. President AAR articles on InsideGMT

I'll also have an article on "The Domestic Side of Mr. President" coming to InsideGMT soon, as I've had a lot of questions from gamers about how the domestic interactions and choices work in the game.





I want to thank all of you who have ordered Mr. President. It hit 1,500 P500 orders this week - you guys are awesome! I'm also extremely grateful to those of you who have offered suggestions (I want to especially thank David Spangler, who has helped me greatly with MANY suggestions and ideas), encouragement, and support. Thanks so much! - Gene





Pendragon - Designer Marc Gouyon-Rety









Quick Pendragon update: we have completed the proofing of all the game material with Charlie, Chechu and Mark: rulebook, playbook (all 72 pages of it!), player aids, deck, map and counters. Everyone has done a great job and the game is looking fantastic! The only thing that is still outstanding is the final gamebox graphics. Cheers, Marc.





SpaceCorp - Designer John Butterfield





SpaceCorp, the 1-4 player game of space exploration, settlement and profit over the next 250 years, is now in the late stages of development. Seven months ago, I placed the design in the skilled hands of Chad and Kai Jensen. Thanks to them, the game plays faster with more player interaction, offers a wider range of player choices and strategies, and is balanced for all number of players. Its amazing what happens when award-winning designers develop your game. A full game of SpaceCorp is played over three eras, on three different boards - Mariners, Planeteers and Starfarers. Playing time runs 3-4 hours. For shorter play times, games of one or two eras are also available, starting with any era. Playtesting of the full game is now complete and we have turned our attention to testing the shorter games. Final art production is also underway for the game's components, including finished illustrations for the 165 cards. Four samples shown here depict (L-R, top to bottom) an anti-matter patent, a chemical drive heavy lifter, , nano miners, and market influence. Each illustration occupies the top third of the card.





I have completed design of the solo game, with development and testing just getting underway. Like most of my solitaire designs, the solo system is not simply a bot for missing players. You are opposed by an AI that aggregates all competing factions and changing market conditions into a single system. - John





The development of The Last Hundred Yards continues. We are quickly approaching the completion of a final version of the rules and I am very pleased with the results. I am currently working on the Play Book that will include Mission basic rules, Examples of Play and Designer Notes. We have recently received increase support in regards to the play test of the Missions having completed the play test of 4-5 of the smaller ones. We have also developed rules for Do Your Own Missions but have yet to play test. - Mike Denson



The expansion set Wing Leader: Blitz is in the final stretch. Artwork and layout are complete, bar some final touch-up. The delay has been due to the complexity of balancing the module's Barbarossa campaign, which is set in the Ukraine.

A problem we had encountered was that the Germans were easily dominating the Soviets, with knock-on effects throughout the rest of the campaign. We weren't achieving the asymmetry we were aiming for, in which a high-quality but declining German force struggled against poor-quality but resilient Soviets. In the last six weeks we have made some major balancing fixes that appear to be giving us the outputs were were looking for. We are now in the process of validation testing of some further tweaks, with a view to delivering print-ready files to GMT in August for publication early in 2018. - Lee



