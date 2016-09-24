SpaceCorp, the 1-4 player game of space exploration, settlement and profit over the next 250 years, is now in the late stages of development. Seven months ago, I placed the design in the skilled hands of Chad and Kai Jensen. Thanks to them, the game plays faster with more player interaction, offers a wider range of player choices and strategies, and is balanced for all number of players. Its amazing what happens when award-winning designers develop your game.

A full game of SpaceCorp is played over three eras, on three different boards - Mariners, Planeteers and Starfarers. Playing time runs 3-4 hours. For shorter play times, games of one or two eras are also available, starting with any era. Playtesting of the full game is now complete and we have turned our attention to testing the shorter games.

Final art production is also underway for the game's components, including finished illustrations for the 165 cards. Four samples shown here depict (L-R, top to bottom) an anti-matter patent, a chemical drive heavy lifter, , nano miners, and market influence. Each illustration occupies the top third of the card.











