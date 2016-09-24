|
Hi everyone!
Things have been a little quiet on the shipping front here at the warehouse for the past 6 weeks or so, but rest assured, this has been a temporary hiatus (we start shipping again tomorrow!), as we do a lot of background work to ramp up for both the new systems and increased summer production. And I hope a short time without a brand new game on your table has given you all some opportunities to enjoy a few of those GMT games on your shelves that you haven't yet fully explored.
I want to devote the first section of this update to the Twilight Struggle Collector's Edition. As most of you know, this was a special edition that we created for the digital Twilight Struggle Kickstarter campaign. We had a few hundred extra copies of the Collector's Editions after fulfilling the Kickstarter orders. We have been collating and updating over the past few weeks and are now ready to make them available for sale. Here's what we're planning:
1. We will make the Collector's Edition available for sale on our website, on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at
1300 (1 pm) Pacific time on Wednesday, March 29.
I'll have a webpage posted on our site for the Collector's Edition next Monday, the 27th, so you can see all the pricing and component details, but it will not allow live orders until 1 pm on Wednesday. We chose this time, by the way, to be as fair as possible to our customers around the world and not have some folks ordering in the middle of the night (this timing will be 4 pm on the US East Coast, 9-10 pm in Europe, and 6-7 am in Australia, Japan, South Korea, coastal China, and the Pacific Rim.)
2. Because these Collector's Editions are a limited release and we expect high demand for the sets that remain, we are going to limit orders, at least initially, to one copy per customer. After 48 hours or so, if we have any copies remaining, we'll relax this restriction and let customers order additional copies if they wish.
3. We'll also be making available, concurrent with the Collector's Edition, the expansions and promo packs for Twilight Struggle that we provided to the Kickstarter backers. We'll not have the same "1 copy per customer" restrictions on these because we have more of these on hand and don't expect the same order rush that we do for the Collector's Editions. [Note that you don't need to order the expansion/promo packs if you are ordering the Collector's Editions, as the CE includes all the expansions and promos.] I'll have a webpage up for these on Monday, as well.
So, if you are interested in owning one of these limited Collector's Editions of Twilight Struggle or the expansion/promo card decks, check our website next Monday or Tuesday for the order and details page, then come back on Wednesday at or after 1 pm to place your order. We hope everyone who wants a copy gets one!
O
K, here's the rest of this month's news....
------
New P500 Addition
We have one new P500 addition this month:
The Battle of Rhode Island
- Volume IX in designer Mark Miklos'
Battles of the American Revolution
series. Please click the image below for more information and/or to order.
----------
P500 Reprints
We're adding one game to the P500 Reprint list this time, a 2nd printing of Mark Simonitch's sold-out France '40.
It's a straight reprint (with any errata corrected, as usual), but if you missed out on this one in the first edition, please click the image below to check it out and get your order in for another of Mark's acclaimed operational-level games.
Last Chance P500 Reprints: We have three games on our P500 Reprint list (noted as "Last Chance" on the P500 Reprint Listing near the end of this update) that have been on the list for a long time and have garnered very few new orders over recent months. This is notice that we are going to remove these games from the reprint list next month unless we see a large increase in orders. So if you want to see a new print run of any of these games, please click the links below to place your orders:
----------
Mounted Mapboards
As you guys know, we occasionally produce mounted maps for games that were printed with paper maps, based on customer demand. Today I want to give you an update on where we are with our current batch of mounted maps.
First off, we are adding one new mounted map option to the P500 list today, for Operation Dauntless. To order, just click the link below.
I asked Tony this week about what production looked like for the other mounted maps currently on our P500 list. Here's what to expect:
Mounted Maps for the three FAB series games: We can go to press when we have at least 400 orders total between the three. Currently, totals are at 266, divided between the three games as follows:
So, we're about 2/3 of the way to getting these printed as a batch. If you'd like to have mounted boards for your FAB games, please order and help us get these printed!
----------
Golden Geek Awards!
Congratulations to designers Volko and Andrew Ruhnke, whose Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar won the 2016 Golden Geek Award for Best Wargame! Congrats as well to designers Harold Buchanan and Joel Toppen, as their games Liberty or Death and Commancheria were Runners-up for the award. It's nice to see these guys get this well-deserved recognition for their excellent designs!
It was also great to see the Digital version of Twilight Struggle pick up two Golden Geek wins, for Best Boardgame App and for Best Mobile/Handheld Game! Congratulations to our friends at Playdek for these honors recognizing their terrific digital version of Jason and Ananda's award-winning design!
----------
New Games from Ludifolie and Vae Victis
We've recently received game shipments from our friends at Ludifolie and Vae Victis. These games come packaged in ziplocks and include English language rules. They are now in our warehouse and available for sale. To get more information and/or place an order, just click the links below:
And, in case you missed them, here are links to our previous month's InsideGMT articles:
As always, I invite you guys to head over to
www.insidegmt.com,
check out the articles, leave us your comments, and tell us what else you'd like to see us do to make
InsideGMT
even better!
-----------------------
GMT Weekend at the Warehouse April 20-23, 2017
We're less than a month away from our Spring 2017 Weekend at the Warehouse on
April 20-23, 2017. As always, we'll spend the better part of 3 1/2 days, often long into the night, playing your favorite GMT (and non-GMT, if you'd prefer) games. This is mostly an open gaming event, although we do have tournaments from time to time.
The hotel has already blocked rooms for us, so feel free to go ahead and make reservations whenever you are ready.
If you'd like to attend, just call or chat with our office ladies and they'll reserve your spot.
-------------------------
GMT East Convention: March 31-April 2, 2017
For you East Coast gamers, we have a GMT East game convention once a year at the White Plains Crowne Plaza in White Plains, NY. This is an open gaming event hosted by Andy Lewis, with assistance from David Fox, Alan Rothberg, and several other of our east coast friends. We invite you to attend and play a bunch of fun games with us!
We have a room block at the Crowne Plaza - group code is "AQ1". Hotel room rates will be $139/night for one king or two double beds.
Click the link below for hotel reservations:
-------------------------
Keep up with GMT Online
Virtually every day, we announce new information or show off upcoming products or give you a peek under the hood of our new designs in our various online sites and forums. For you guys looking to keep up with us online, here's where you can find us. Drop in and start a conversation!
-------------------------
That's it for the news bytes from me for this time.
Here's what you'll find in the rest of today's update:
- Charge and Shipping Update
- Production Outlook
- P500s
- Project Updates and Sample Art
- P500 Reprint Update
- Website File Additions
Thanks, as always, for your support of GMT Games!
Enjoy the games!
Gene
|
Charging and Shipping Schedule
Shipping
Tomorrow, March 24th, we'll begin shipping P500 orders of
In the first week of April, we'll begin shipping Mark Herman's
Charging
Our next P500 charge will be next Monday, March 27th, for
Pericles
. We'll charge for the two mid-late April releases around April 10th.
|
Tentative Production Schedule
Here's our most current Tentative Production Schedule from Tony and Mark. We have a few games that have moved back or forward by a month - and we've moved both
Mr. President
(my request, until I'm finished with the systems updates and get some design time again) and
Fields of Fire II
back to early 2018.
Games with a ** following their entry are currently at the printer (we're a little more certain about scheduling on these).
March 24, 2017
First Week of April, 2017
July, 2017
August, 2017
September, 2017
#= Although at least one of these is going to be "ready" sooner, John has decided to achieve some operational and cost synergies by printing all three games together in Q1, 2018.
|
P500s
This month we're adding one new game to the P500 list -
Volume IX in designer Mark Miklos'
Battles of the American Revolution
series.
Please
click on the links below to go to the game's P500 page for detailed information and to order.
The Battle of Rhode Island (Volume IX in our BoAR Series)
Recent P500 Additions:
|
Project Updates and Sample Art
In this section, we'll be passing along updated status on a variety of projects, generally direct from the designers or developers.
We don't have a lot of designer/developer updates this month, but we do have quite a few samples of upcoming projects:
----------
Design Updates:
The Tank Duel team has been working on two main projects for the last month.
We have been spending the bulk of our time working on solitaire rules for the game. Jason Carr has come up with a clever way to drive the non-player tanks that requires very few additional components or concepts. Mike has been testing this thoroughly, and we have several iterations of the rules under our collective belts. Look for an announcement on this front soon.
Mike and Jason have also started the process of getting the rules ready for playtesting. This has taken a bit longer than we wanted, but things are looking good for starting playtesting in the next few months.
|
P500 Reprint News and Tracking
Here's the current status of all the games on our P500 reprint list. Please help us determine what to print by pre-ordering any of these that interest you. Thanks for your help!
New Additions: This month we've added Mark Simonitch's excellent France '40 to our reprint list. It's a straight reprint (with any errata corrected, as usual), but if you missed out on this one in the first edition, please check it out and get your order in for another of Mark's acclaimed operational-level games.
Last Chance Games: Games listed below with the "Last Chance" notation have been on the list for a long time and have garnered very few new orders over recent months. This is notice that we are going to remove these games from the reprint list next month unless we see a large increase in orders. So if you want to see a new print run of any of these games, please order.
If you'd like to order a reprint of one of these games, just click the link to go to the P500 Reprint page.
Here's the current P500 Reprint list - with current order totals and a +/- order growth since last month:
Talon: - 214 Orders (+19)
|
Sincerely,
Your Friends at GMT Games
www.gmtgames.com
Toll Free Order and Support Line: 800-523-6111
E-mail: gmtoffice@gmtgames.com