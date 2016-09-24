Hi everyone!





Things have been a little quiet on the shipping front here at the warehouse for the past 6 weeks or so, but rest assured, this has been a temporary hiatus (we start shipping again tomorrow!), as we do a lot of background work to ramp up for both the new systems and increased summer production. And I hope a short time without a brand new game on your table has given you all some opportunities to enjoy a few of those GMT games on your shelves that you haven't yet fully explored.





I want to devote the first section of this update to the Twilight Struggle Collector's Edition. As most of you know, this was a special edition that we created for the digital Twilight Struggle Kickstarter campaign. We had a few hundred extra copies of the Collector's Editions after fulfilling the Kickstarter orders. We have been collating and updating over the past few weeks and are now ready to make them available for sale. Here's what we're planning:













1. We will make the Collector's Edition available for sale on our website, on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at





1300 (1 pm) Pacific time on Wednesday, March 29.





I'll have a webpage posted on our site for the Collector's Edition next Monday, the 27th, so you can see all the pricing and component details, but it will not allow live orders until 1 pm on Wednesday. We chose this time, by the way, to be as fair as possible to our customers around the world and not have some folks ordering in the middle of the night (this timing will be 4 pm on the US East Coast, 9-10 pm in Europe, and 6-7 am in Australia, Japan, South Korea, coastal China, and the Pacific Rim.)





2. Because these Collector's Editions are a limited release and we expect high demand for the sets that remain, we are going to limit orders, at least initially, to one copy per customer. After 48 hours or so, if we have any copies remaining, we'll relax this restriction and let customers order additional copies if they wish.





3. We'll also be making available, concurrent with the Collector's Edition, the expansions and promo packs for Twilight Struggle that we provided to the Kickstarter backers. We'll not have the same "1 copy per customer" restrictions on these because we have more of these on hand and don't expect the same order rush that we do for the Collector's Editions. [Note that you don't need to order the expansion/promo packs if you are ordering the Collector's Editions, as the CE includes all the expansions and promos.] I'll have a webpage up for these on Monday, as well.





So, if you are interested in owning one of these limited Collector's Editions of Twilight Struggle or the expansion/promo card decks, check our website next Monday or Tuesday for the order and details page, then come back on Wednesday at or after 1 pm to place your order. We hope everyone who wants a copy gets one!





O K, here's the rest of this month's news....

