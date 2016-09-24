March 23, 2017 Update from GMT Games
 
Hi everyone!

Things have been a little quiet on the shipping front here at the warehouse for the past 6 weeks or so, but rest assured, this has been a temporary hiatus (we start shipping again tomorrow!), as we do a lot of background work to ramp up for both the new systems and increased summer production. And I hope a short time without a brand new game on your table has given you all some opportunities to enjoy a few of those GMT games on your shelves that you haven't yet fully explored.

I want to devote the first section of this update to the Twilight Struggle Collector's Edition. As most of you know, this was a special edition that we created for the digital Twilight Struggle Kickstarter campaign. We had a few hundred extra copies of the Collector's Editions after fulfilling the Kickstarter orders. We have been collating and updating over the past few weeks and are now ready to make them available for sale. Here's what we're planning:



1. We will make the Collector's Edition available for sale on our website, on a first-come, first-served basis, beginning at 

1300 (1 pm) Pacific time on Wednesday, March 29

I'll have a webpage posted on our site for the Collector's Edition next Monday, the 27th, so you can see all the pricing and component details, but it will not allow live orders until 1 pm on Wednesday. We chose this time, by the way, to be as fair as possible to our customers around the world and not have some folks ordering in the middle of the night (this timing will be 4 pm on the US East Coast, 9-10 pm in Europe, and 6-7 am in Australia, Japan, South Korea, coastal China, and the Pacific Rim.)

2. Because these Collector's Editions are a limited release and we expect high demand for the sets that remain, we are going to limit orders, at least initially, to one copy per customer. After 48 hours or so, if we have any copies remaining, we'll relax this restriction and let customers order additional copies if they wish.

3. We'll also be making available, concurrent with the Collector's Edition, the expansions and promo packs for Twilight Struggle that we provided to the Kickstarter backers. We'll not have the same "1 copy per customer" restrictions on these because we have more of these on hand and don't expect the same order rush that we do for the Collector's Editions. [Note that you don't need to order the expansion/promo packs if you are ordering the Collector's Editions, as the CE includes all the expansions and promos.] I'll have a webpage up for these on Monday, as well.

So, if you are interested in owning one of these limited Collector's Editions of Twilight Struggle or the expansion/promo card decks, check our website next Monday or Tuesday for the order and details page, then come back on Wednesday at or after 1 pm to place your order. We hope everyone who wants a copy gets one!

O K, here's the rest of this month's news....

------
New P500 Addition

We have one new P500 addition this month: The Battle of Rhode Island - Volume IX in designer Mark Miklos' Battles of the American Revolution series. Please click the image below for more information and/or to order.



----------
P500 Reprints

 We're adding one game to the P500 Reprint list this time, a 2nd printing of Mark Simonitch's sold-out France '40

It's a straight reprint (with any errata corrected, as usual), but if you missed out on this one in the first edition, please click the image below to check it out and get your order in for another of Mark's acclaimed operational-level games.

France '40 Cover

Last Chance P500 Reprints:  We have three games on our P500 Reprint list (noted as  "Last Chance" on the P500 Reprint Listing near the end of this update) that have been on the list for a long time and have garnered very few new orders over recent months. This is notice that we are going to remove these games from the reprint list next month unless we see a large increase in orders. So if you want to see a new print run of any of these games, please click the links below to place your orders:

The Dark Valley 121 Orders 
The Kaiser's Pirates  - 86 Orders

----------
 Mounted Mapboards

As you guys know, we occasionally produce mounted maps for games that were printed with paper maps, based on customer demand. Today I want to give you an update on where we are with our current batch of mounted maps.

First off, we are adding one new mounted map option to the P500 list today, for Operation Dauntless. To order, just click the link below.


I asked Tony this week about what production looked like for the other mounted maps currently on our P500 list. Here's what to expect:

Genesis Mounted Map:  Shipping in Mid-late April

Unconditional Surrender Mounter Maps: These are printing along with the Unconditional Surrender reprint, and will ship in June.
 
Russian Campaign Mounted Set: These will ship when we ship the Russian Campaign game in 1Q, 2018.
 
Mounted Maps for the three FAB series games: We can go to press when we have at least 400 orders total between the three. Currently, totals are at 266, divided between the three games as follows:

The Bulge Mounted Map: 103 Orders
Sicily Mounted Map: 88 Orders

So, we're about 2/3 of the way to getting these printed as a batch. If you'd like to have mounted boards for your FAB games, please order and help us get these printed!

----------
 Golden Geek Awards!



Congratulations to designers Volko and Andrew Ruhnke, whose Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar won the 2016 Golden Geek Award for Best Wargame! Congrats as well to designers Harold Buchanan and Joel Toppen, as their games Liberty or Death and Commancheria were Runners-up for the award. It's nice to see these guys get this well-deserved recognition for their excellent designs! 

It was also great to see the Digital version of Twilight Struggle pick up two Golden Geek wins, for Best Boardgame App and for Best Mobile/Handheld Game! Congratulations to our friends at Playdek for these honors recognizing their terrific digital version of Jason and Ananda's award-winning design!

----------
 New Games from Ludifolie and Vae Victis

We've recently received game shipments from our friends at Ludifolie and Vae Victis. These games come packaged in ziplocks and include English language rules. They are now in our warehouse and available for sale. To get more information and/or place an order, just click the links below:

Ligny and Wavre 1815 (Ludifolie)
No Man's Land (Ludifolie - back in stock)

Storms in the East (Vae Victis)



-----------------------
GMT Weekend at the Warehouse April 20-23, 2017 
 
We're less than a month away from our Spring 2017 Weekend at the Warehouse on  April 20-23, 2017. As always, we'll spend the better part of 3 1/2 days, often long into the night, playing your favorite GMT (and non-GMT, if you'd prefer) games. This is mostly an open gaming event, although we do have tournaments from time to time.
The hotel has already blocked rooms for us, so feel free to go ahead and make reservations whenever you are ready.  If you'd like to attend, just call or chat with our office ladies and they'll reserve your spot.


-------------------------  
GMT East Convention: March 31-April 2, 2017

For you East Coast gamers, we have a GMT East game convention once a year at the White Plains Crowne Plaza in White Plains, NY. This is an open gaming event hosted by Andy Lewis, with assistance from David Fox, Alan Rothberg, and several other of our east coast friends. We invite you to attend and play a bunch of fun games with us!

To register for the event (cost is $75), complete the GMT East registration page on our website.

We have a room block at the Crowne Plaza - group code is "AQ1". Hotel room rates will be $139/night for one king or two double beds. 

Click the link below for hotel reservations:  

See the GMT East discussion group on Consimworld to ask questions about additional details. We hope to see you in White Plains in the spring!


-------------------------  
Keep up with GMT Online

Virtually every day, we announce new information or show off upcoming products or give you a peek under the hood of our new designs in our various online sites and forums. For you guys looking to keep up with us online, here's where you can find us. Drop in and start a conversation!


-------------------------  

That's it for the news bytes from me for this time.   Here's what you'll find in the rest of today's update:
  
- Charge and Shipping Update
- Production Outlook
- P500s
- Project Updates and Sample Art
- P500 Reprint Update
- Website File Additions
  
Thanks, as always, for your support of GMT Games! 
  
Enjoy the games!
  
Gene  

Charging and Shipping Schedule

Shipping
Tomorrow, March 24th, we'll begin shipping P500 orders of 

In the first week of April, we'll begin shipping Mark Herman's 

Then in mid-late April, we'll ship the Genesis Mounted Map and Manoeuvre: Distant Lands.  
 
Charging

Our next P500 charge will be next Monday, March 27th, for  Pericles. We'll charge for the two mid-late April releases around April 10th.
Tentative Production  Schedule
  
Here's our most current Tentative Production Schedule from Tony and Mark. We have a few games that have moved back or forward by a month - and we've moved both  Mr. President (my request, until I'm finished with the systems updates and get some design time again) and  Fields of Fire II back to early 2018.

Games with a ** following their entry are currently at the printer (we're a little more certain about scheduling on these).

-------------------

March 24, 2017

First Week of April, 2017

July, 2017
August, 2017
September, 2017
#= Although at least one of these is going to be "ready" sooner, John has decided to achieve some operational and cost synergies by printing all three games together in Q1, 2018.
P500s
  
This month we're adding one new game to the P500 list -  Volume IX in designer Mark Miklos'   Battles of the American Revolution  series.  Please  click on the links below to go to the game's P500 page for detailed information and to order.


The Battle of Rhode Island  (Volume IX in our BoAR Series)


Recent P500 Additions:







Apocalypse Road:  261 Orders to Date


Grand Prix Track Pack: 155 Orders to Date


Musket & Pike Dual Pack : 497 Orders to Date





Golden Gate Park175 Orders to Date


Red Storm: 439  Orders to Date


SpaceCorp:  929 Orders to Date


Tank Duel: Enemy in the Crosshairs368 Orders to Date


Battles of the Warrior Queen678 Orders to Date


Wing Leader:Blitz545 Orders to Date


Ariovustus: A Falling Sky Expansion: 1,149 Orders to Date


Commands & Colors: Medieval: 868 Orders to Date


No Retreat 5: The Western Front 384 Orders to Date
Project Updates and Sample Art
  
In this section, we'll be passing along updated status on a variety of projects, generally direct from the designers or developers. 

We don't have a lot of designer/developer updates this month, but we do have quite a few samples of upcoming projects:

Here are some sample cards for Colonial Twilight:



Here's a peek at some sample cards for Illusions of Glory:




Sample cards for 1960: The Making of the President:



Sample cards and counters for Fields of Fire, 2nd Edition:


Sample cards and counters for Manoeuver: Distant Lands



Sample cards for Time of Crisis:



----------
Design Updates:

Tank Duel - Co-Developer Jason Carr


The Tank Duel team has been working on two main projects for the last month.

We have been spending the bulk of our time working on solitaire rules for the game. Jason Carr has come up with a clever way to drive the non-player tanks that requires very few additional components or concepts. Mike has been testing this thoroughly, and we have several iterations of the rules under our collective belts. Look for an announcement on this front soon.

Mike and Jason have also started the process of getting the rules ready for playtesting. This has taken a bit longer than we wanted, but things are looking good for starting playtesting in the next few months.
--------

P500 Reprint News and Tracking

Here's the current status of all the games on our P500 reprint list. Please help us determine what to print by pre-ordering any of these that interest you. Thanks for your help! 

New Additions: This month we've added Mark Simonitch's excellent France '40 to our reprint list. It's a straight reprint (with any errata corrected, as usual), but if you missed out on this one in the first edition, please check it out and get your order in for another of Mark's acclaimed operational-level games.

Also, please remember, as we noted last month, we have enhanced the Here I Stand Reprint to become the Here I Stand 500th Anniversary Edition, and have also added the 500th Anniversary Upgrade Kit to our P500 list.

Last Chance Games: Games listed below with the "Last Chance" notation have been on the list for a long time and have garnered very few new orders over recent months. This is notice that we are going to remove these games from the reprint list next month unless we see a large increase in orders. So if you want to see a new print run of any of these games, please order.

If you'd like to order a reprint of one of these games, just click the link to go to the P500 Reprint page.

Here's the current P500 Reprint list - with current order totals and a +/- order growth since last month:

Fields of Fire  - 2nd Ed. - 1,110 Orders (+25 )  
Barbarossa: AGN  - 655 Orders (+5)  
Unconditional Surrender - 604 Orders (+28)
The Hunters 3rd Printing - 549 Orders (+35) 
Cataphract - 466 Orders (+3) 
Barbarossa: AGS - 463 Orders (+8)    
Ardennes '44 - 446 Orders (+10) 
Fire in the Lake, 2nd Printing - 441 Orders (+36) 
Simple GBoH 2nd Ed. - 437 Orders (+77) 
SPQR Dlx.   - 403 Orders (+6)
Barbarossa: AG Center 2nd Ed.- 393 Orders (+16)
Andean Abyss  - 393 Orders (+21)
Space Empires , 3rd Printing - 343 Orders (+28)
Navajo Wars - 332 Orders (+13)
This Accursed Civil War - 295 Orders (-20)
Combat Commander: Pacific  - 245 Orders (+13)  
Talon: - 214 Orders (+19)
Next War: Korea - 205 Orders (+12)
Red Winter - 203 Orders (+14)
Brandywine - 189 Orders (+0) 
1989  - 175 Orders (+15)
The Dark Valley   - 121 Orders (+6)  Last Chance 
Roads to Leningrad 2nd Ed.  - 102 Orders (+11) Last Chance 
Combat Comm. BP 4: New Guinea: - 94 Orders (+2)
Falling Sky, 2nd Printing: 93 Orders (+19)
The Kaiser's Pirates  - 86 Orders (+4) Last Chance
Cuba Libre, 3rd Printing: 67 Orders (+18)
New Game Support Files, Vassal/Cyberboard, and Sneak Peeks
  
Here are new support files we've added to our website since our last update. Enjoy!
  
Game Support:  

Vassal/Cyberboard/ZunTzu:
 
  • None this time

P500 Sneak Peeks
