



If this Update does not display correctly in your email, just scroll to the bottom of the document and click the "Display Entire Message" link. We're sorry for any inconvenience.

------------

Hi everyone!

I hope all is well with all of you. First off, I just want to thank the 125+ of you who attended our recent (35th!) GMT Weekend at the Warehouse event. MAN, it was fun to see so many long-time friends, greet new attendees, and welcome several international visitors to the GMT home field. The weekend was a blur for me, with SO much happening and not nearly enough sleep, but it was a really happy blur, for sure!

We had a bunch of designers attend this time as well, so the attendees got to spend some hands-on time with Volko's Nevsky, Mike's Tank Duel, Jerry and Mark's Above the Reich, Bruce's Gandhi, Ken's People Power, and many others. That's one of my favorite parts of the weekend - watching the designers get to share their creations, pre-publication, with smart, experienced gamers who inevitably both appreciate the experience and the skill with which the games are crafted, and offer suggestions to make the games even better. It's definitely a "win-win" for everyone.

Tank Duel Friday Night with Designers Galore_

Before I go any further, I want to publicly express my appreciation to the amazing people in our office and warehouse for the many, MANY extra hours of work they put in before, during, and after the Weekend to make sure the event runs smoothly. These awesome men and women do the behind-the-scenes work that makes these Weekends possible. I love that many of our attendees so often show them their appreciation as well. Every Weekend, some gamers take all of the office and warehouse staff out to lunch, others bring them food, presents, gift certificates, etc. Of course no one is expected to do any of that, but every time I walk into the office during a weekend and see our staff munching on treats someone brought for them, I think "our customers are a classy bunch." And that's the truth. So, thanks to you attendees for your kindness to our office and warehouse staff, as well!

OK, on to some important news about the coming couple of weeks....

------------



Website Down for Transition, Wednesday, May 23. Our website will be down beginning early next Wednesday, May 23rd, probably for a day or two. We will be doing all of the transitions necessary to move our customer and inventory data from the old website to our new one, then taking the new site live.



