Masterminding for Entrepreneurs
Are you facing any challenges in your business? (who isn't?)
Have you ever wished you had a team of like-minded professionals off of which you could bounce new ideas?
 This group could provide the solutions you're looking for! 
Each week a different business owner gives a brief (2-4 minutes) presentation about where they are in their business. They then offer up a challenge question about something they are facing in their business. The group then masterminds solutions. 
It is an incredibly diverse and dynamic format to solve your toughest business challenges. 
Meeting Each Wednesday at CenterFuse
9071 Center Street, Manassas
Networking starts at 8:30 am,
Presenter starts at 9 am
We wrap up around 10 am

March 20th Session
Keyana Bowie with Oopseez
March 27th Session
Mark Shaaber with Phase II Staffing and Contracting
In Other News...

Please Join
Lutheran Church of the Covenant and
Woodbridge Rotary
For a Meal Packaging Event, in the movement to end hunger by the year 2030.
Bring the whole family!
﻿There is tasking for virtually all ages! 

When: March 23, 2019
9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Where: Lutheran Church of the Covenant
15008 Cloverdale Rd
Dale City, Va 20193

Friday May 10th, 2019
Is developing your team high on your priority list for 2019?
Have you RESOLVED to make this the year your team becomes healthier, more cohesive?
Let Leadercast 2019: Leading Healthy Teams give you the tools to make this GOAL a reality .
LEADING HEALTHY TEAMS
What defines a team’s success? Is it based solely on achievement, or is there more to the story? The best leaders know a successful team is made when focus, care, attention and development is directed to its members. Healthy teams yield fulfilled employees, effective collaboration, high organizational engagement and greater long-term success. In 2019, Leadercast Live will bring experts in organizational health to help attendees master the art and science of developing and leading healthy teams.
EARLY BIRD PRICING for this event is now in effect!
Don’t miss your chance to get this year’s up-to-the-minute training at last year’s prices.
Space is limited, secure your seats today!
For this year’s exciting speaker line-up or additional information on this event, please visit our event website .
We look forward to seeing you at LEADERCAST 2019 !
