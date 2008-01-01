Are you facing any challenges in your business? (who isn't?)
Have you ever wished you had a team of like-minded professionals off of which you could bounce new ideas?
This group could provide the solutions you're looking for!
Each week a different business owner gives a brief (2-4 minutes) presentation about where they are in their business. They then offer up a challenge question about something they are facing in their business. The group then masterminds solutions.
It is an incredibly diverse and dynamic format to solve your toughest business challenges.