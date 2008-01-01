Masterminding for Entrepreneurs
Are you facing any challenges in your business? (who isn't?)
Have you ever wished you had a team of like-minded professionals off of which you could bounce new ideas?
 This group could provide the solutions you're looking for! 
Each week a different business owner gives a brief (2-4 minutes) presentation about where they are in their business. They then offer up a challenge question about something they are facing in their business. The group then masterminds solutions. 
It is an incredibly diverse and dynamic format to solve your toughest business challenges. 
Meeting Each Wednesday at CenterFuse
9071 Center Street, Manassas
Networking starts at 8:30 am,
Presenter starts at 9 am
We wrap up around 10 am

June 26 Session
Jackie Cote for Coach Jackie's Path

Our Organizers
APT Impact
Potomac Local
Whitlock Wealth Management
MP Copiers,
Semper K9
Professionals b y Design
McGuire Consulting
RMA Consulting
EAW Tech
Education Revolution
Peden Accounting Services