Blessing as Holy Resistance

On behalf of St. Paul’s Church, Concord, and their Rector, the Rev. Jean Beniste, I want to invite those who may find themselves in the vicinity to attend a Blessing of the Animals on the lawn in front of the church, 21 Centre St., at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The tradition of blessing animals, including pets and domestic animals of all kinds, has grown in recent years to honor the witness of St. Francis, whose feast day falls on Oct. 4. It has been a way of celebrating God as creator, redeemer, and sustainer of the universe and all that dwell therein. Attributed to Saint Francis is the famous prayer beginning, “Lord, make us instruments of peace.”

Recent days have seen an abhorrent escalation of language against those who have come to our country from Haiti and other distressed nations, to seek a better life, and to share in the pursuit of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” enshrined in our nation’s founding documents. The defaming language has led to threats of violence, school closings, and a climate of fear in Springfield, Ohio and elsewhere. It is important to note that unless we are of Indigenous ancestry, all of us have descended from immigrants seeking the same opportunities, including the freedom to practice our religion and to speak from our deepest spiritual convictions. Jesus himself was a refugee from political violence. No doubt, we have work to do in our nation to address a chaotic and unsafe border, and we hope and pray and vote that those who bear the authority of government will be led to decisions that have thus far woefully eluded them.

This year the Blessing of Animals takes on a new, even prophetic, meaning as those gathered will join a fellow disciple of Christ in Father Jean—born and raised in Haiti—who will lead us in the blessing of dogs, cats, any other kinds of pets or animals, and all of us who are present. Our gathering of blessing, instead of cursing, can be seen as an act of resistance to a culture that is fomenting violence of thought, speech, and action. Love is countercultural. The Church when it is most authentic will often run counter to the dominant spirit of the age.

If we ever wonder what kind of Church we are, we get to claim that we have Gospel work to be “instruments of God’s peace” by displaying New Testament hospitality, humility, kindness, and love. Though we may be troubled and anxious, what a blessing it is to be a Christian in this time! To be a disciple of Jesus is to seek the company of those with whom Jesus sought to keep company. This is the understanding of discipleship that is shared broadly by Christians, whether they consider themselves progressive, conservative, or in the middle.

When we bless animals, celebrate God’s good creation, welcome the stranger among us and make them friends (and priests!) among us, we become prophets of God’s heavenly realm of justice, love, and life. Blessing, not uttering taunts or making threats, is the kind of holy resistance that Jesus practiced again and again. What a privilege to be called to this holy work, this St. Francis Day, and always.