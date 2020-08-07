COVID-19 now stands at 74 confirmed active cases

St. Maarten lost another resident today to the coronavirus COVID-19





For this occasion, we quote the words of Alita H. Singh:





This person was in the prime of life, though having underlying health conditions. This person may be represented in the official statistics as simply a number with the tally moving from 16 to 17 deaths. However, this was a person who many of us know or are were acquainted with, so it is more than a mere number. Same with the other 16 deaths.





What's more is this tragic, heart-breaking passing is a bold reminder yet again that we are the ones who must fight this unseen menace. Us, not government rules, or laws, us as humans, as responsible people.





COVID-19 figures are not numerals. They are people battling a resilient virus. Some have won, some are still fighting, and some have sadly lost.





Fight the statistic! Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Social Distance, with emphasis on the "social".





Fight stigma! COVID-19 is not a reason to shun or shame.









News synopsis from Friday, August 7th, 2020





As of Friday, August 7, it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask in any stores or businesses of any kind if social distance is not possible.





People visiting stores or businesses are obliged to follow the instructions of workers. If instructions are ignored, they will asked to leave the premise.





Stores and businesses must check customers for signs of COVID-19 before allowing entry. Sick customers should be turned away. Masks are mandatory. Hand sanitizer must be available.





Businesses/stores may employ stricter measure to allow access to their premises.





As of Friday, masks and social distance are mandatory in the workplace. Sick employees should be sent home by employer; employee must contact his/her doctor.





Bars, nightclubs, discos, restaurants, hotel bars, casinos, rooms rented for events must close as of 12:00am until 6:00am daily.





This regulation does not pertain to hotels and lodgings as long as it relates to guests and staff.





Violation of the business closure hours is publishable by jail time of four months or a fine of NAf 5,000.





Government may close businesses that pose a threat due to COVID-19 exposure.





Note: In addition to the above news, the Minister of VSA also confirmed in Parliament, on Friday, August 7th, 2020, that the resumption of commercial flights between the United States and St. Maarten has so far resulted in one (1) COVID-19 positive person on the island. This (non-resident) visitor is currently in isolation.



