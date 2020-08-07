Email Newsletter
COVID-19 now stands at 74 confirmed active cases

PHILIPSBURG - The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek expresses his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and friends of Sint Maarten's 17th Covid-19 victim, who passed away this morning....

Read more
news.sx
StMaartenNews.com Spin-off
PUBLISHER'S NOTE

Greetings!

This month I have decided to work on the business of StMaartenNews.com instead of in the business of StMaartenNews.com. That is an important distinction and rightfully so, because there is lots of work to be done on the business of incorporating StMaartenNews.com as a full-fledge company and going concern.

StMaartenNews.com is no longer just a news website or an opinionated news blog as some would call us. StMaartenNews.com has grown to be a legitimate news business with independent editors and reporters consistently producing and contributing news reports and articles for our news websites at StMaartenNews.com and News.sx and to our new INSIDE St. Maarten news magazine.

In order to support our work, we would like for you to join our Media Pool as a supporter and donate any amount you see fit to help us continue our work as independent media and content producers. Our reporters and editors will be grateful for your support. Click here to join our Media Pool now.

I will also be truly grateful for your support as well.

Kind regards,

Terrance Rey
Publisher
StMaartenNews.com
News.sx and INSIDEStMaarten.com

PS: Media, publishing and broadcasting companies are exempt from receiving payroll support. So no support from government for our reporters and editors. So we thank you in advance for your kind financial support to us via our StMaartenNews.com Media Pool


NOTIFICATIONS

THE LATEST INSIDE ST. MAARTEN NEWS MAGAZINE
take a look at the latest edition now available digitally online at https://issuu.com/insidestmaarten/docs/inside_st_maarten_vol2. It is one of our new spin-off products of our new local news magazine called *INSIDE St. Maarten".

LOCAL NEWS
For local news visit https://news.sx
For the latest (political) news the past week, check out our Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/StMaartenNewsOnline and https://www.facebook.com/StMaartenNewsDotCom.

BOOK PROMOTION
Author Hensley Plantijn talks about his first published book The Constitution of Sint Maarten - When it is time to vote with radio host Ralph Cantave. This book is now on sale for $15 US Dollars at the Van Dorp locations in Madame Estate and Simpson Bay and at The Family Bookstore in Philipsburg. Watch the recorded interview for more information about this new St. Maarten-based author: https://www.facebook.com/981pearlfmsxm/videos/900095533808681

GENERAL NOTICE
INSIDE St. Maarten is on sale at the major supermarkets for $2 per copy. INSIDE St. Maarten is not a newspaper, it is a news magazine filled with INdepth articles, INteresting INterviews, INtertaining stories and INspiring advice columns. Get your copy today. Don't see the magazine in your favorite shop? Whatsapp us immediately!

ADVERTISEMENT
Shop owners become an Agent and sell our INSIDE St. Maarten news magazine in your stores. Call us today via 588-0800 to order a consignment of 15 magazines complete with a display rack. We offer attractive commissions to you as a reseller. Call us now or email info@insidestmaarten.com to have your consignment package delivered and placed in your store.

Like INSIDE St. Maarten on Facebook
Like our Facebook Page at www.inside-stmaarten.com. You can Join Our Mailinglist there as well. Or Click Here to Become an INSIDER!

OPT-IN TO RECEIVE DAILY NEWS
To receive daily news bulletins on your smartphone or device, whatsapp NEWS.SX to us via +1-721-588-0800 and we will add you to our daily news broadcasts. Whatsapp INSIDE to us and we will add you to our INSIDERS news magazine list. We plan to bring you special INSIDE news articles exclusively for INSIDERS.

SPONSOR MESSAGE
NAGICO Insurances says preparing today reduces the consequences of disaster for tomorrow. It is Hurricane Season - June 1 to November 30. Don't wait until the last minute. Ensure your policy is valid and up to date
StMaartenNews.com COVID-19 Updates
St. Maarten lost another resident today to the coronavirus COVID-19

For this occasion, we quote the words of Alita H. Singh:

This person was in the prime of life, though having underlying health conditions. This person may be represented in the official statistics as simply a number with the tally moving from 16 to 17 deaths. However, this was a person who many of us know or are were acquainted with, so it is more than a mere number. Same with the other 16 deaths.

What's more is this tragic, heart-breaking passing is a bold reminder yet again that we are the ones who must fight this unseen menace. Us, not government rules, or laws, us as humans, as responsible people.

COVID-19 figures are not numerals. They are people battling a resilient virus. Some have won, some are still fighting, and some have sadly lost.

Fight the statistic! Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Social Distance, with emphasis on the "social".

Fight stigma! COVID-19 is not a reason to shun or shame.


News synopsis from Friday, August 7th, 2020

As of Friday, August 7, it is mandatory for everyone to wear a mask in any stores or businesses of any kind if social distance is not possible.

People visiting stores or businesses are obliged to follow the instructions of workers. If instructions are ignored, they will asked to leave the premise.

Stores and businesses must check customers for signs of COVID-19 before allowing entry. Sick customers should be turned away. Masks are mandatory. Hand sanitizer must be available.

Businesses/stores may employ stricter measure to allow access to their premises.

As of Friday, masks and social distance are mandatory in the workplace. Sick employees should be sent home by employer; employee must contact his/her doctor.

Bars, nightclubs, discos, restaurants, hotel bars, casinos, rooms rented for events must close as of 12:00am until 6:00am daily.

This regulation does not pertain to hotels and lodgings as long as it relates to guests and staff.

Violation of the business closure hours is publishable by jail time of four months or a fine of NAf 5,000.

Government may close businesses that pose a threat due to COVID-19 exposure.

Note: In addition to the above news, the Minister of VSA also confirmed in Parliament, on Friday, August 7th, 2020, that the resumption of commercial flights between the United States and St. Maarten has so far resulted in one (1) COVID-19 positive person on the island. This (non-resident) visitor is currently in isolation.

(Source: Govt. of St. Maarten / FBP-AS)
U.S. Travelers told to Reconsider Travel to Sint Maarten

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - The United States Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs on Thursday, August 6 revealed a Travel Advisory for Sint Maarten that was issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Read more
soualiganewsday.com
StMaartenNews.com Government News
PM Jacobs sends letter regarding proposed entity to Knops

PHILIPSBURG - Since the Kingdom Council of Ministers meeting on July 10th, whereby Prime Minister Jacobs attended with her colleague Prime Ministers of Aruba and Curacao, and their Ministers Plenipotentiary regarding the liquidity support for 3rd ...

Read more
news.sx
SXM Daily News Feature Episode
SXM Daily News August 7, 2020

SXM Daily News August 7, 2020

Read more
www.youtube.com
StMaartenNews.com Political News
Sarah Queries the Justification of Closed Door Meetings

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - "Last Tuesday afternoon was another closed door virtual meeting of Parliament with the Prime Minister in attendance to apprise Parliament of the "negotiations" with the Dutch Government regarding liquidity assistance...

Read more
soualiganewsday.com
StMaartenNews.com Local News
CBCS has a new president at the helm: Richard Doornbosch

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO - On August 7, 2020, Mr. R.A. (Richard) Doornbosch was sworn in as President of the Centrale Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS), as he took the oath of office before the Acting Governors of Sint Maarten and Curaçao.

Read more
soualiganewsday.com
Teo's Superette, new mini supermarket in St. Peters

In the mold of a Colmado and Bodega ~ ST. PETERS - The district of St. Peters and surrounding neighborhoods will benefit this week from the opening of the area's first mini-market with a focus on daily home essentials. Teo's Superette is a...

Read more
news.sx
StMaartenNews.com Weather
Weather Report Meteorological Department St. Maarten (MDS)

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is currently accompanied by minimal shower activity. Slow development of this system is possible during the next couple of days before conditions become less favorable for development.

Read more
www.meteosxm.com
StMaartenNews.com News in Dutch
Oppositie voelt zich miskend

Willemstad - In de Staten was het gisteren ongebruikelijk rustig. Dit was dan ook bij hoge uitzondering de setting van een kort geding en dan nog wel van een beoogd Statenlid tegen alle twintig zittende parlementariërs. Maar als die dan zelf het...

Read more
antilliaansdagblad.com
Moses eens met rechter

Rechter houdt vonnis aan Van een onzer verslaggevers Willemstad - Statenlid van de oppositie Marilyn Moses (MP) heeft gisteren in het kort geding de rechter toegezegd dat zij vrijwillig de Statenvergadering van dinsdag 11 augustus zal bijwonen....

Read more
antilliaansdagblad.com
Aantal besmettingen op Aruba bijna verdubbeld

Van onze correspondent Oranjestad - Met 133 nieuwe besmettingen is het aantal actieve gevallen binnen een dag gestegen van 146 naar 279. Het gaat in alle gevallen om lokale besmettingen. Door opschaling van de testcapaciteit, konden gisteren...

Read more
antilliaansdagblad.com
Zeventiende Covid-19-dode op Sint Maarten

Een Covid-19-patiënt die werd verzorgd op de Intensive Care Unit (ICU) van het St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) verloor gisteren de strijd tegen het coronavirus. Dat maakt The Daily Herald bekend. Naar verluidt was deze patiënt een werknemer van ...

Read more
antilliaansdagblad.com
StMaartenNews.com Sponsor
StMaartenNews.com Bulletin Board Announcements
StMaartenNews.com Regional News
Customs arrests 30-year-old female. Marijuana and Cocaine...

SINT EUSTATIUS (ORANJESTAD) - On Wednesday, August 5 th, Customs Caribbean Netherlands intercepted narcotics in a shipment of sea freight on St. Eustatius. During the control of the freight shipments, a lady reported to pick up a freight intended ...

Read more
soualiganewsday.com
Protected Lora parrots retrieved during boat control...

BONAIRE (KRALENDIJK) - On Thursday, August 6th , during a joint boat patrol of Customs, Kmar and the Coast Guard on Bonaire, a check was carried out on a local vessel bound for Curaçao. During this customs check two parrots were found. It turned...

Read more
soualiganewsday.com
Statia government prepares for repatriation flight...

SINT EUSTATIUS (ORANJESTAD) - In preparation of the repatriation flight from the Dominican Republic upcoming Tuesday, August 11 th, the Public Entity of St. Eustatius hosted a meeting with the relatives and relations of the repatriating Statia...

Read more
soualiganewsday.com
Launch of Sargassum seaweed collection operations underway

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) - At the start of the week, the Collectivity launched the first Sargassum seaweed collection operations on coastal sites impacted by seaweed stranding's such as the Cul de Sac bay, Mont Vernon beach and Lucas bay. This...

Read more
soualiganewsday.com
StMaartenNews.com Poll
Do you believe St. Maarten is under-reporting the number of corona cases?
Yes
No
Support our work and join Media Pool by making a contribution online here.
StMaartenNews.com Promotional Ads
StMaartenNews.com Dutch News
Cafes face closure and mayors get curfew powers

Bars, cinemas and museums identified as centres of coronavirus infection are to be closed for two weeks, and testing is to be introduced at Dutch airports for people from high-risk areas in an effort to stop the increase in coronavirus infections ...

Read more
www.dutchnews.nl
Public prosecutor under pressure not to settle ABN Amro...

The public prosecution department is coming under considerable pressure to prosecute ABN Amro staff over money laundering failings, rather than reach an out of court settlement, the Financieele Dagblad said on Friday. Pressure is coming from both ...

Read more
www.dutchnews.nl
Cafe owners disappointed at new Covid-19 approach

The Dutch hospitality industry is 'very disappointed' at the new measures brought in by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus and wants the government to clarify plans to require the registration of all guests, lobby group KHN said in...

Read more
www.dutchnews.nl
Coronavirus is having an impact on property rents

There is increasing evidence that the coronavirus crisis is having an impact on rental property prices, although rents in the four big Dutch cities show a mixed picture. Research by property management organisation VGM suggests rents rose by an...

Read more
www.dutchnews.nl
SGP alderman on Urk quits after son is arrested on drugs ...

An alderman on the staunchly Protestant former fishing island of Urk has resigned after his son was arrested for drugs smuggling and it emerged he too worked for his offspring's transport company. Geert Post was an alderman on behalf of the...

Read more
www.dutchnews.nl
AirSXM is here when you are ready to travel.
You will always be able to book your travel vacation trips by searching for flights, hotels, car rentals and vacation packages online on AirStMaarten's booking site.
MANAGE YOUR PROFILE ONLINE IN OUR ACCOUNT-INFO SECTION
Cancel your present free Newsletter subscription first if you wish to upgrade to a paid subscription with either a Daily, Monthly or Yearly subscription.
~~~

We welcome you to our growing community of readers. Those of you who have not done so yet, can do so online at http://stmaartennews.com/subscriptions. You can choose to pay immediately online with your creditcard or request to receive an invoice from us for manual payment processing.

We will be putting more and more of our recently published articles and archived news articles behind the paywall. Therefore it will be important for you to eventually purchase a paid subscription. Register today online at http://stmaartennews.com/subscriptions.

If you wish to discuss a corporate account for your company, organization or department, feel free to drop us an email to discuss your needs as well.

If you have any questions, comments or if you also wish to advertise with us, email us via info@stmaartennews.com.

We will continue to bring you reports and articles via this email newsletter. But for the latest news, updates and photo reportages keep an eye on our website online at www.stmaartennews.com or follow us on Facebook, where we will also post community billboard notices, government announcements and urgent public notices as we receive them via our news desk.

If you also wish to receive news headlines, alerts and breaking news via Whatsapp, email us your whatsapp number via info@stmaartennews.com.

Thank you for your attention to our email newsletter. Your readership is very much appreciated.

Sincerely yours,

STMAARTENNEWS.COM
Telephone: +1-721-588-0800
A service of ANYKEY SERVICES N.V.
Facebook