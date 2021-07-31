|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Use any browser except IE)
Hours of Operation, Effective July 6:
|
|
BULL RUN, CENTRAL, CHINN PARK, HAYMARKET GAINESVILLE, MANASSAS CITY, MONTCLAIR, POTOMAC:
OPEN
Monday – Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
CURBSIDE PICKUP
Monday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|
|
DALE CITY, DUMFRIES, INDEPENDENT HILL, LAKE RIDGE, NOKESVILLE:
OPEN
Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
CURBSIDE PICKUP
Available by request only.
|
|
All libraries are closed Sunday
|
|
For your safety, PWPL complies with all current federal, state, and local health mandates. This program will be held outside each library. Masks are required for all participants.