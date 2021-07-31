(Use any browser except IE)
Hours of Operation, Effective July 6:
BULL RUN, CENTRAL, CHINN PARK, HAYMARKET GAINESVILLE, MANASSAS CITY, MONTCLAIR, POTOMAC:
OPEN
Monday – Wednesday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
CURBSIDE PICKUP
Monday – Thursday: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
DALE CITY, DUMFRIES, INDEPENDENT HILL, LAKE RIDGE, NOKESVILLE:
OPEN
Monday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
CURBSIDE PICKUP
Available by request only.
All libraries are closed Sunday
Prince William Public Libraries
to Go Fine-Free Beginning July 1

Prince William Public Libraries (PWPL) will no longer charge fines for late items beginning Thursday, July 1, 2021. PWPL recognizes, based on data and statistics throughout the country as well as through stories from the community, that removing late fees will have a positive impact on those who enjoy PWPL services, resources, and materials.

In recent years, PWPL has increased its focus on removing barriers to better serve the community. Fines typically most affect those with limited resources and deter them from checking materials out from the libraries.

“By removing overdue fines, other libraries throughout the country have noticed that patrons are returning their overdue items at an increased rate and more patrons are reengaging with their libraries,” remarks Deborah Wright, PWPL director.

PWPL continues to make strides in addressing its strategic goals outlined in its 2019 – 2023 Strategic Plan. Removing fines directly addresses its commitment to removing barriers to access to both print and digital materials. During the COVID-19 pandemic, PWPL suspended fines from March – November 2020. After looking at data, leadership chose not to re-implement fines for children and teens after November 2020 as the benefits far outweighed the small amount of revenue received from late fees.

“Our vision of being the hub connecting people to the transforming power of information is becoming a reality by taking steps like removing fines, offering mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for patrons to have internet access in their homes, and increasing both our physical and online collections,” continues Wright. “We want to continue to be a welcoming, inclusive environment and we can only do so by making changes that better our patrons’ experiences.”

PWPL joins more than 280 library systems across the country that have gone completely fine-free. According to the Urban Libraries Council and American Library Association, data and experiences from other libraries has proven that removing late fees removes unfair economic barriers to library access for youth and patrons from disadvantaged backgrounds. A common, related driver is increasing engagement with the library and inviting users back who had been shut out because of fines.

Patrons will still be responsible for paying for lost or damaged items, but staff will work with patrons to clear old fees from their accounts after they return past-due items at any of PWPL’s 12 libraries beginning July 1.
July 2021 Highlights
*Note: Most programs in July 2021 will be offered virtually.

With magic, merry mayhem, and magnificent props, the audience goes on a fun and informative trip through the Mesozoic era.

Summer is the perfect time to start art! Join Bull Run and Montclair's Sketchbook Challenge, meet other budding artists, and build towards an art journal. Registration required.
Outdoor Programs

Choose from one of three sessions to make a tie-dye creation! Bring your own shirt, shoes, bag or whatever to tie-dye. Registration required.
Sand Art: Chinn Park

Choose your favorite colors of sand and layer them in a long neck sand art bottle. Registration required.
Chalk the Walk: Chinn Park

Enjoy creating art? Decorate the sidewalk in front of Chinn Park Library with your own designs. Registration required.

Join us on the back patio at Potomac Library to create some fun art using gravity! Registration required.
For your safety, PWPL complies with all current federal, state, and local health mandates. This program will be held outside each library. Masks are required for all participants.
In these prerecorded virtual sessions, narrative designer William LJ Galaini will explore the skills required to construct comprehensive worlds within fiction and gaming. 

Get moving and get the wiggles out during this interactive, fun, and educational show with a cast of colorful animal puppets!

﻿Join us for a fun, educational morning and learn about service dogs! This interactive livestream event allows for questions and audience participation. 

Pick up a cup from Dale City, Dumfries, Independent Hill, Lake Ridge, or Nokesville and color it any way you like! Registration required.

Rock the rainbow with Rainbow Lady and Bassious Berry as they teach shapes, colors, and movement through music and dance!

In celebration of Harry Potter’s birthday, Sticky Fingers will read an excerpt from one of the books and cook up recipes inspired by the story within. Young chefs will spark their imaginations in this magical hands-on literary and culinary experience!
