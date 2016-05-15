View as Webpage March 12, 2026 Meet the Candidates! The Standing Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Hawai'i is pleased to announce the slate of candidates from the Search Committee, presented for election of our Sixth Bishop. We recognize and express our sincere gratitude for the skillful discernment of the Search Committee and their reliance on the Holy Spirit. We encourage everyone to express their thanks to each of the Search Committee members.

We had phenomenal applicants who have undergone rigorous review and entered into mutual discernment with us. The Search Committee completed its charge intending to present three nominees, as was stated in Resolution #7 adopted by the 57th Diocesan Convention. Based both on discernment of the nominees and the Search Committee, the Standing Committee joyfully presents these two candidates to the Diocese and gives thanks for the opportunity to continue walking this journey of discernment alongside them. The Rev. Canon Andrew J. Arakawa Canon for Ministry Formation, The Episcopal Diocese of Hawai'i; Honolulu, HI The Rev. Timothy J. Yanni Rector, The Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist, Phoenix, AZ Nomination by Petition Process With today's announcement, we have now entered into the "Nomination by Petition" period. This seven-day window will close on March 19 at 11:59 p.m. The petition process is an opportunity to continue discerning the person God is calling to be our next bishop.

Individuals wishing to submit a petition nomination should consult Appendix B of Resolution #7, adopted by a majority vote of lay delegates and clergy at the 57th Annual Meeting of Convention on October 25, 2025. Appendix B outlines the required process, signatures, and documentation for petition nominees. You may access Appendix B of Resolution #7 at this link: 07-Rules and Procedures for Election of Bishop 2025

For ease of submission, please click here to complete the online application for nomination by petition. Said submissions will be emailed to the Standing Committee, in accordance with Resolution #7.

A petition nominee must submit all required documentation to the Standing Committee during this period. The Standing Committee will decide if a petition nominee will be added to the slate and the decision is not appealable.

After the nomination by petition period ends, any additional candidates will be announced. To help during this period of discernment, we urge everyone to read the Diocesan profile posted on the Search and Transition webpage HERE or click on the button to view a pdf file of it. Now that the Search Committee has successfully completed its task, the work of the Transitions Committee takes front and center. From April 23 - 26, 2026, folks will have a chance to meet and engage directly with the candidates for the Sixth Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Hawai'i, through Ke Aloha Kākou Meet & Greets. These gatherings are holy conversations where clergy and laity can come together to hear, reflect, participate, and pray. For those who are unable to attend in person, the gatherings will be livestreamed and/or available via Zoom, with the ability for participation via Zoom chat or phone.

Whether you are planning to attend the Ke Aloha Kākou Meet & Greets in person or online, all attendees must register by Thursday, April 16 to help us plan and prepare, and to provide the Zoom and online links for those watching virtually. Click HERE or scan the QR code to register. While we will not be collecting questions for the candidates in advance, attendees are encouraged to ask candidates questions from the floor (or virtually) at each event. Please keep an eye out for future communications with more information. Instructions for joining and asking questions virtually will be sent in a separate email the week prior to the meet and greet. (Only those who registered and selected virtual attendance will receive this information).

All Ke Aloha Kākou Meet & Greet events will follow the same agenda outlined below:

Announcements (Housekeeping, Rules for Q&A, Code of Conduct, etc.) Welcome Prayer by Chaplain Introductions Purpose & Process Opening Statement from Candidates Open Questions & Responses Closing Statement from Candidates

Looking Forward Following the Ke Aloha Kākou Meet & Greets, we look forward to the election and finally the Ordination & Consecration of the Sixth Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Hawai'i. During the six months in between, a lot will be taking place! Here is a brief recap:

May 15 - 16 - SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CONVENTION , 'Iolani School

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE CONVENTION 15th - Clergy Dinner with the Bishop

15th - Vespers at The Cathedral of St. Andrew

16th - Special Meeting of the Convention to Elect the Sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Hawai'i

120-day Consent Process

July through August - Bishop's Farewell Tour (Kaua'i, O'ahu, Maui, Hawai'i Island)

October 16 - 17 - CONVENTION 58, 'Iolani School

16th - Education Day

16th - Convention Eucharist

16th - Ka Ha‘alele Ana farewell event for Bishop Fitzpatrick

17th - 58th Annual Meeting of Convention

November 14 - ORDINATION & CONSECRATION OF THE SIXTH BISHOP OF THE EPISCOPAL DIOCESE OF HAWAI'I, The Cathedral of St. Andrew Mahalo from the Standing Committee The Standing Committee extends its deep gratitude to the members of the Search Committee for their many months of faithful, diligent, and prayerful work on behalf of the Diocese. Your commitment, discernment, and steady leadership have shaped this process with care and integrity.

We also offer our sincere thanks to the Transitions Committee—both for the thoughtful work already completed and for the important responsibilities that lie ahead as we move into the next phase of this journey together.

We also acknowledge with appreciation the individuals from the Presiding Bishop’s Office who have accompanied us, including the Reverend Anne Kitch, our consultant, and Dr. Sarah Stonesifer Boylan, Senior Leadership Development Officer. Their wisdom, experience, and pastoral presence have been an invaluable and rich resource.

Finally, we give thanks for all within the Diocese of Hawaiʻi whose interest, prayers, support, and love for this process continue to sustain and strengthen our common life. Your engagement reflects the deep aloha and shared hope that guide us as we discern our next Bishop. THE STANDING COMMITTEE Chuck Spence, President (Maui) Joan Sokei-Vila, Secretary (Maui) The Rev. Jazzy Bostock (O‘ahu) Mary Carpenter (O‘ahu) The Rev. Mark Haworth (O'ahu) The Rev. Keleawe Hee (O‘ahu) Hans L'Orange (Hawai'i Island) The Rev. Andrew McMullen (Kaua‘i)

Pictured is the 2025 Standing Committee with the Rev. Anne Kitch that include original members who ended their terms last October: Bill Bonnet, the Rev. Hau'oli Tomoso and (missing) Doug Adams.

THE SEARCH COMMITTEE Sheryl Seaman, Chair (O'ahu) The Rev. John Lunn, Chaplain The Rev. Dcn. Alberta Buller (Hawai'i Island) Joseph Cascio (Maui) The Rev. Amy Crowe (Maui) Pam Fern (O'ahu) The Rev. David Gierlach (O'ahu) The Rev. Hannah Sung (O'ahu) Jadine Lujan (Guam) Sara Nyoma (Kaua'i)​ The Rev. Dcn. Mary Margaret Smith (Kaua'i) Evette Tampos (Hawai'i Island) THE TRANSITIONS COMMITTEE ​Roth Puahala, Chair (O'ahu) ​The Rev. Libby Berman, Vice Chair & Co-Chaplain (O'ahu) The Rev. Paul Nahoa Lucas, Co-Chaplain (O'ahu) The Rev. Dcn. Lani Bowman (Hawai'i Island) The Rev. Keleawe Hee (O'ahu) Velma Lee (O'ahu) The Rev. Irene Egmalis Maliaman (Guam) Deann Megonnell (Kaua'i) Brian Shuster (Maui)