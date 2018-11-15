Featured Business: Weinegar's Sweets & Treats

We are very excited to welcome Weinegar's Sweets and Treats to Historic Downtown Manassas. Just in time for the holidays! The extensive menu includes a wide variety of cookies and cupcakes, pies, pastries, custom cakes, as well as savory treats like ham and cheese croissants, challah and focaccia. The family-owned bakery consists of a three-generation team of bakers who use only the freshest ingredients for their made-from-scratch recipes, some handed down generation after generation. Owners Pamela and Heather Weinbender spent years perfecting recipes and building a loyal customer base. They have designed their bakery and tea room to be a place "where food, family and tradition come together to create delicious sweet and savory pastries and cakes." Located at 9105 Center Street between Shining Sol Candle and Knock on Wood, this charming bakery is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Join us Saturday, November 17 th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the Grand Opening and see for yourself!

For more information visit: www.weinegars.com

Featured Property:

Euclid Business Center Don't miss this opportunity!

Currently available is a 9,271 rentable square foot open warehouse space with two restrooms. The adjacent shell suite is also available, providing up to 15k contiguous rentable square feet. Availability of Class A Flex space in Manassas is at an all-time low, especially for units of this size. The property is perfectly suited for light manufacturing, shipping/receiving, storage and production. The Euclid Business Center is a 12.3 acre flex development consisting of five buildings totaling 144,888 square feet. This is a prime location in the City of Manassas and won't stay on the market long.

For additional information, contact:

Matt Pierce, 703.753.7949

or

Patrick Small, 703.257.8881 psmall@manassasva.gov Featured Partner:

Small Business Saturday "Small Business Saturday" was launched in 2010 by American Express to encourage shoppers across America to focus a portion of their holiday shopping on small, local businesses. The program was initially aimed at helping main street businesses survive the economic downturn and card holders were offered various perks for shopping small. "Small Business Saturday" has since evolved into an annual event featuring tens of thousands of participating shops, restaurants and service providers throughout the country.



Small businesses are the life blood of Manassas and significantly contribute to this historic City's modern beat. The revenues generated from these businesses are what helps enable the City to provide high-quality public services. This holiday season we encourage you to shop small, shop Manassas!

On Nov. 24, Historic Manassas Inc. will celebrate Small Business Saturday by "rolling out the blue carpet" for the local businesses. Events are planned throughout the morning to kick-off the local holiday season and discounts will be offered by many merchants.

For additional information, visit: visitmanassas.org

To learn more about Small Business Saturday and opportunities to participate, visit: www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small

11/21 9 a.m., 1 Million Cups, CenterFuse, 9071 Center St. 12/1 10 a.m., 72nd Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade, Historic Downtown

