|
Currently available is a 9,271 rentable square foot open warehouse space with two restrooms. The adjacent shell suite is also available, providing up to 15k contiguous rentable square feet. Availability of Class A Flex space in Manassas is at an all-time low, especially for units of this size. The property is perfectly suited for light manufacturing, shipping/receiving, storage and production.
The Euclid Business Center is a 12.3 acre flex development consisting of five buildings totaling 144,888 square feet.
This is a prime location in the City of Manassas and won't stay on the market long.
For additional information, contact:
Matt Pierce, 703.753.7949
or
Patrick Small, 703.257.8881
psmall@manassasva.gov