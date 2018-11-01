Featured Business: Exensis Technologies

We are pleased to welcome Exensis Technologies, Inc. to the City of Manassas. Exensis is a woman-owned business which specializes in providing innovative solutions for cybersecurity, IT services and blockchain technologies. The firm works with private and public sector entities to strengthen key business processes by identifying critical issues and implementing innovative solutions to protect their networks and sensitive data from internal and external threats.

The two-year old firm outgrew its space in Reston and has chosen to expand here in Historic Downtown Manassas, bringing with them 15 new high-paying jobs. CEO Larry Hunt stated that the City's affordable cost of living, proximity to DC and accessible transportation network (including the VRE) were key factors in Exensis' relocation to Manassas.

For more information visit: https://exensis.com

Featured Property:

9208 Lee Avenue This charming 2,918 SF office building is available for lease or purchase in the heart of Historic Downtown Manassas. The property features a reception area, several private offices, 2 conference rooms, full kitchen, restrooms, and private parking in the rear.

Just steps away from shops and restaurants and a short walk to the Courthouse; this property is i deal for legal or professional office services.

Investors: This property is located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone meaning new investment may, under certain conditions, be eligible for preferential tax treatment.



Sale Price: $695,000 Lease Rates: $14 SF/YR

For additional information, contact:

Brian Snook, 703.330.1224

or

Patrick Small, 703.257.8881 psmall@manassasva.gov Featured Partner:

Micron Foundation For almost two decades, the Micron Foundation has invested in programs and activities to improve quality of life in the communities in which its employees live and work. It has placed specific focus on d eveloping effective programs that promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.

In Manassas, the Foundation has been a staunch supporter of enhancing STEM education throughout the City's school system for many years and has invested significant resources to ensure positive outcomes. Additionally, its University Relations staff work closely with the Manassas campus of Northern Virginia Community College and George Mason University to encourage student-focused funding programs that provide unique, hands-on opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students in semiconductor-related fields.

In September, the Foundation announced a $1 million commitment to higher education institutions in Virginia as it invests in the next generation of technicians, scientists and engineers with a focus on women and underrepresented minorities. The investment will provide grants and funding at select community colleges and universities including Northern Virginia Community College and George Mason University. The fund will support programs in the area of cleanroom and nanotechnology labs, unmanned and autonomous automotive systems, robotics, big data, embedded systems and networking applications.

For additional information on the Micron Foundation, visit www.micron.com/foundation

In The News

Lockheed Martin Celebrates 50 Years in Manassas Calendar of Events

11/2 1:00 p.m., Tummy YumYum Ribbon Cutting, 9351 West St.

11/2 5:30 p.m., Redwood Realty Ribbon Cutting, 9401 East St.

11/2 6:30 p.m., First Friday: Fall Gallery Walk

11/7 9 a.m., 1 Million Cups, CenterFuse, 9071 Center St.

11/8 11:30 a.m.,

11/8 11:30 a.m., Economic Development Series Luncheon: Directors Panel, Beacon Hall at George Mason Science at Technology Campus

This Weekend: 10th Annual Veterans Parade Join us, Saturday November 3rd 11:00 am in Historic Downtown Manassas to honor 100 years of the American Legion, Veterans, and their families. Join us, Saturday November 3rd 11:00 am in Historic Downtown Manassas to honor 100 years of the American Legion, Veterans, and their families.