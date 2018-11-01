|
For almost two decades, the Micron Foundation has invested in programs and activities to improve quality of life in the communities in which its employees live and work. It has placed specific focus on d
eveloping effective programs that promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education.
In Manassas, the Foundation has been a staunch supporter of enhancing STEM education throughout the City's school system for many years and has invested significant resources to ensure positive outcomes.
Additionally, its University Relations staff work closely with the Manassas campus of Northern Virginia Community College and George Mason University to encourage student-focused funding programs that provide unique, hands-on opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students in semiconductor-related fields.
In September, the Foundation announced a $1 million commitment to higher education institutions in Virginia as it invests in the next generation of technicians, scientists and engineers with a focus on women and underrepresented minorities. The investment will provide grants and funding at select community colleges and universities including Northern Virginia Community College and George Mason University.
The fund will support programs in the area of cleanroom and nanotechnology labs, unmanned and autonomous automotive systems, robotics, big data, embedded systems and networking applications.
For additional information on the Micron Foundation, visit
www.micron.com/foundation