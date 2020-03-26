NEWS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NEW ROCHELLE ADAPTS TO ‘NEW NORMAL’ AND FIGHTS TO STAY IN BUSINESS

‘BUSINESSES ADAPT AND RE-STRATEGIZE TO STAY AFLOAT UNDER COVID-19 REGULATIONS.’

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – [March 26, 2020] – New Rochelle is #NewRoStrong. And that strength can be seen across the City. At the Girl Scout House where local troops created signs of support for their neighbors in self-isolation and hung purple (the City’s official color) ribbons through the neighborhood. At the New Rochelle Community Action Partnership (CAP) and the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority where professionals, volunteers and the National Guard work together to distribute meals for students who normally have breakfast and lunch provided in school. At HOPE Community Services where packages of food and groceries are being delivered to seniors in need. But nowhere is that strength and resilience more evident than the business community of New Rochelle.

In an atmosphere of evolving COVID-19 regulations New Rochelle businesses have demonstrated their strength as they adapt to new regulations and strategize new methods of promotion and sales while they fight to keep their businesses alive and encourage residents to shop local to support small business.

At the Beechmont Tavern , like all the other restaurants in the City, owner operator and President of the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce Rob Hayes’s business has been reduced to takeout, pickup and delivery. “Our kitchen is open until 1am and we’re delivering food and drinks. Our new strategy is constant social media engagement to update people about our specials and discounts.” Another restaurant using social media for promotion is Feel It Healthy Spot . Open for only a month, this nutrition store sells protein and energy drinks. While also utilizing social media to update followers about new drink items, specials and delivery options, Feel It Healthy Spot co-owner Milca Lizardo is focusing her social media on her campaign to provide protein and energy drinks to first responders via New Rochelle resident donations. Her posts showing residents’ online donations and first responders happily enjoying their drinks have energized the City.

New Rochelle businesses that have been closed by COVID-19 regulations have had to adapt by creating new product/service options to sell online. Justin Sherman, owner of JustinTime Baseball , now offers remote coaching lessons online and a weekday online Gym Class with Coach Justin for kids who are home doing distance learning. A-Games Sports created Virtual Little Athletes Academy offering online multi-sports and music & movement programs for pre-schoolers who are home but don’t have official distance learning classes. Both CrossFit POP and Westchester Yoga Arts have created full online class schedules featuring live classes for all fitness levels and age groups. Their kids and teen classes are a welcome addition to a long day of distance learning and a great release of stress and anxiety for all participants. Another business that has adapted to the “new normal” of distance learning is Tutoring Solutions Learning Center . Their new strategy is offering online academic sessions in all subjects to students learning from home.

Other closed businesses, like Diner Brew Co .- a local hometown brewery and taproom - and Hour To Exit – New Rochelle’s only escape room - have switched to a gift card strategy; asking loyal residents to support local business by purchasing gift cards now to be used in the future when they re-open.

An additional new business strategy for local retail businesses is to offer online shopping. The Curtain Shop , an iconic New Rochelle business, offers a full range of products online and is currently running a Social Distancing Sale promotion.

An even more innovative strategy is being implemented by two of New Rochelle’s new developments, The Printhouse and 360 Huguenot . They are now moving to virtual and video touring models to reduce in-person contact and protect both residents and staff in the buildings.

Yet some of the most resilient businesses are those Essential Businesses that are still open. Napa New Rochelle now offers free home delivery while New Rochelle Hyundai has created a Free Valet Service with complimentary pickup and delivery from any first responder or health care location or from any customer’s home. Minuteman Press of New Rochelle is helping their fellow businesses stay open with rapid printing of new takeout menus, flyers and banners letting residents know which businesses are still open.

New Rochelle is #NewRoStrong. The local small businesses that have always supported the City’s PTAs, Little Leagues and service organizations with donations and sponsorships now need residents to return the favor. Prove your strength and support by purchasing a takeout meal, buying a gift card, taking a virtual class, shopping online or shopping at one of the City’s Essential Businesses (while maintaining all CDC guidelines). New Rochelle’s local businesses are Open for Business – help keep them that way.

About the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1920, the New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce fosters economic growth and prosperity in the New Rochelle business community.





