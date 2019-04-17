|
|INTRODUCING A NEW PROJECT
Meet Charlotte Golladay
On Easter weekend,
April 18, 19 and 20
, we plan to start work at Charlotte Golladay's home on Lucasville Road. Charlotte lives in a 105 year old home. We'll work on water runoff that is causing problems with the foundation and we'll add some insulation in the cellar.
here
for the family story and sign up to volunteer!
HABITAT MAKES HOMES SAFE AND LIVEABLE
No zoot suits needed for this week's work
That's our Construction Manager, John Blake, all suited up to take down ceilings prior to professional mold remediation work last week at Norma Baker's Manassas mobile home. We're greatly appreciative of the assistance from long-time volunteers, John Driscoll and Dave Williams, for preparing the home so that our corporate partner, Green Home Solutions,could remedy any possible mold contamination from the previously leaking roof (roof repairs were completed a week ago). The home is safe and ready for us to finish the job--no fancy suits or skills are needed. You can see photos of the work that has been done so far and read the family's story here. We hope you'll join us so we can wrap up the project this week!
TWO STELLAR GROUPS OF VOLUNTEERS CLEANED UP
They knocked out the Parkway Pond and Flood Mitigation Projects
Navy personnel and employees from "Raise the Roof" sponsor and partner, SWIFT Corporation, joined forces with Habitat for Humanity and the PWC Department of Public Works last Thursday to clean up our Adopt-A-Stream site and to do minor maintenance on two drainage ditches to alleviate flooding on nearby residential properties. To see photos and read more about these two events, click here.
|HOME OWNERSHIP ORIENTATION THIS WEEK
We're looking for future homeowners
Who doesn't love the idea of having a safe and stable home of your own? If you're interested in owning your own home, click
here
to see more information about Habitat for Humanity's Home Ownership program. Come to an orientation to see if owning a home through Habitat for Humanity is for you!
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Bull Run Regional Library
Community Room A
8051 Ashton Avenue
Manassas, VA 20109
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Call 703-369-6708 x102 to register, e-mail programs@habitatpwc.org or sign up on the
Volunteer Calendar
.
|PART-TIME WORK AVAILABLE AT THE RESTORE
We're looking for people who want to make a difference in the community
We're hiring just the right people who are proud of the work Habitat for Humanity Prince William County does in the community and who want to put their best foot forward while representing the organization. ReStore Associates are our Ambassadors to the community and must have good people skills; a passion for customer service; the ability to lift, move and carry awkward or heavy items at times; cashiering and/or truck driving skills. To learn more and to apply, visit our Careers
web page
.
|WHAT'S NEW AT THE RESTORE - APRIL 9, 2019
More than 50 new bathtubs between the Woodbridge and Manassas ReStores!
Click on the image above to get a preview of more items that were donated to the ReStore recently:
"What's New At the ReStore - April 9, 2019"
. And then stop by the ReStores in Woodbridge and Manassas. We're looking forward to seeing you!
There are plenty of volunteer opportunities at both ReStores. Click here to sign up to volunteer.
You make the world a better place
Thank you to the following for your help at the Woodbridge and Manassas ReStores last week: Pete Archuleta, Hector Centeno, Hector Sperling, Alex Bannon, Ubin Antonio, Josue Soto Zamora, Walter Perdomo, Joseph Bonilla, Eric Thompson, Madison Black, Robert Marshall, Jordyn Key, Zach Moulton, Cole Weber, George Braun, Neil Tucker, Nicholas Grasso, Dylan Foote-Miller, Flor Gonzalez, Ali Reza, Mason Litzenburg, Kevin Walsh, Wami Khalid, Anthony Ortiz, Donovan Thompson, Adam Bertman, Sayid Said, Larry Gray Jr, Christopher Roy, Brie Anna Davis, Jhonny Amaya, Sarita Andrews, Jacob Gulick, Alena Alexander, Andrew Fox, Brian Patrick, Jordan Roderick, Brian Carroll, James McDonald, Drake Jacques, William Carballo Martinez, Deanna Harris, Samantha Jackson, Vanessa Lopez and Leonard Richards. From Didlake: Billy, John, Corky, Games, Derek, Nick, Lois and David. From Patriot High School: Mathias, Avery, Amjed and Zachary. From Stonewall Jackson High School: Ian and Taylor.
Thank you to Richard Simms Wallach, John Driscoll and Dave Williams for helping at Norma Baker's Manassas Home Repair this week.
On April 4th, Navy personnel including Jay Rollison, Gwendolyn Banning, Victoriale Rice, Nicholas Ethan Rife and Naje Robinson joined employees from SWIFT,
Raja Rayaprol and Robert Sherwood, to clean up Habitat's Adopt-A-Stream site and to do minor maintenance at two drainage ditches in order to avert flooding at nearby residences.Thank you to Aron Perkins for donating lunch for the volunteers that day!
Would you like to volunteer? Work a half-day shift or a full-day shift once a week or more at the Habitat ReStores in Manassas or Woodbridge. Help us at our home repair sites or bring lunch to the volunteers working at our construction site(s). Schedule yourself on our
Volunteer Calendar
; you're in control of the days you volunteer. Your contribution of time is HUGELY important to Habitat for Humanity. Without you, we couldn't provide our home ownership and home repair programs to well-deserving families here in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. We look forward to partnering with you!
|DO YOU HAVE A VEHICLE YOU DON'T WANT ANYMORE?
Donate in
3 simple steps and support families in your local community
Towing is free! Click here for more information.
