You make the world a better place



Pete Archuleta, Hector Centeno, Hector Sperling, Alex Bannon, Ubin Antonio, Josue Soto Zamora, Walter Perdomo, Joseph Bonilla, Eric Thompson, Madison Black, Robert Marshall, Jordyn Key, Zach Moulton, Cole Weber, George Braun, Neil Tucker, Nicholas Grasso, Dylan Foote-Miller, Flor Gonzalez, Ali Reza, Mason Litzenburg, Kevin Walsh, Wami Khalid, Anthony Ortiz, Donovan Thompson, Adam Bertman, Sayid Said, Larry Gray Jr, Christopher Roy, Brie Anna Davis, Jhonny Amaya, Sarita Andrews, Jacob Gulick, Alena Alexander, Andrew Fox, Brian Patrick, Jordan Roderick, Brian Carroll, James McDonald, Drake Jacques, William Carballo Martinez, Deanna Harris, Samantha Jackson, Vanessa Lopez and Leonard Richards. From Didlake: Billy, John, Corky, Games, Derek, Nick, Lois and David. From Patriot High School: Mathias, Avery, Amjed and Zachary. From Stonewall Jackson High School: Ian and Taylor. Thank you to the following for your help at the Woodbridge and Manassas ReStores last week: Thank you to Richard Simms Wallach, John Driscoll and Dave Williams for helping at Norma Baker's Manassas Home Repair this week. On April 4th, Navy personnel including Jay Rollison, Gwendolyn Banning, Victoriale Rice, Nicholas Ethan Rife and Naje Robinson joined employees from SWIFT, Raja Rayaprol and Robert Sherwood, to clean up Habitat's Adopt-A-Stream site and to do minor maintenance at two drainage ditches in order to avert flooding at nearby residences.Thank you to Aron Perkins for donating lunch for the volunteers that day!

Would you like to volunteer? Work a half-day shift or a full-day shift once a week or more at the Habitat ReStores in Manassas or Woodbridge. Help us at our home repair sites or bring lunch to the volunteers working at our construction site(s). Schedule yourself on our Volunteer Calendar ; you're in control of the days you volunteer. Your contribution of time is HUGELY important to Habitat for Humanity. Without you, we couldn't provide our home ownership and home repair programs to well-deserving families here in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. We look forward to partnering with you!

