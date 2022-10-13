|
Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including Youth Services Coordinator, since receiving her Master's of Science in Library and Information Science from The Catholic University of America in 1995, becoming the library's Deputy Director in 2016. Purdy has previously served the Virginia Library Association on the Children's and Young Adult Roundtable and the Jefferson Cup Committee, as well as with the American Library Association's Association for Library Service to Children's Liaisons with National Organizations Serving Children and Youth, the Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal, and was selected for 2018 ALA Leadership Institute. Purdy's local community roles include Capitol Choices, Smart Beginnings Rappahannock Area, Stafford Rotary, the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce´s Network of Enterprising Women, and as a 2020 Leadership Fredericksburg Fellow with the Chamber.