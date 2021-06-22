This award recognizes a librarian who shows leadership early in their career. Zarin received his Master of Science in Library and Information Science from the Catholic University of America in 2019 and became CRRL’s Access Services Librarian in July 2019.

Prior to Zarin's arrival, Access Services ’ main focus had been the Subregional Library for the Blind and Print Disabled (also known as Talking Books). While keeping Talking Books a top priority, Zarin has expanded the scope of Access Services to encompass accessibility in all its forms, developing and conducting an accessibility audit for CRRL’s branches and website, presenting at several conferences, and embarking on a partnership with the Library of Virginia to establish the Virginia Deaf Culture Library (coming soon).

Babak Zarin, CRRL Access Services Librarian