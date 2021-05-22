For Immediate Release
Music on the Steps kicks off June 7 with The Acoustic Onion
Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 22, 2021 - Central Rappahannock Regional Library 36th Annual Music on the Steps series will be presented live and in person this summer. Concerts will be held at the Fredericksburg Area Museum Market Square, Mondays, 7:00-8:00, throughout the summer. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Entrance is limited to Caroline Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or a blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org.
Schedule:
  • June 7 - The Acoustic Onion (Beatles + 60s/70s rock n' roll)
  • June 14 - Colonial Seafood (Ukulele Americana)
  • June 21 - Nick McAlister (Acoustic rock, blues, country and originals)
  • June 28 - Spanglish Latin American Band (Latin American)
  • July 12 - Dan Trull (All types)
  • July 19 - Laurie Rose Griffith and Peter Mealy (Americana, Folk, Celtic, and Original)
  • July 26 - Hālau O ‘Aulani (Hawaiian traditional music + Hula)
  • August 2 - Semilla Cultural (Afro-Puerto Rican)
  • August 9 - Fredericksburg Concert Band (Traditional concert band music)
  • August 16 - Steven Gellman Trio (Contemporary Folk)
  • August 23 - Zachary Smith and the Dixie Power Trio (Zydeco and New Orleans Jazz)
  • August 30 - Gloria's Imagination Band (Rock, soft rock, soul, country of the 50s-80s)
Schedule subject to change. For updates, visit librarypoint.org/music-steps.
In partnership with the Friends of the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and the Fredericksburg Area Museum.
﻿