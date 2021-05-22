Fredericksburg, Virginia, May 22, 2021 - Central Rappahannock Regional Library 36th Annual - Central Rappahannock Regional Library 36th Annual Music on the Steps series will be presented live and in person this summer. Concerts will be held at the Fredericksburg Area Museum Market Square, Mondays, 7:00-8:00, throughout the summer. Masks will be required for those not fully vaccinated and physical distancing is required. Attendance will be first come, first served until capacity is reached. Entrance is limited to Caroline Street. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair or a blanket. In the event of inclement weather, recorded performances will be posted at a later date on librarypoint.org