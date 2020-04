Dear parents and guardians,





The City School District of New Rochelle (CSDNR) school closure will be further extended through May 15, in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s latest announcement.





Food Distribution We remain committed to ensuring that students who depend on our schools for meals will continue to have access to healthy and balanced nutrition. Our food distribution services continue with our community partners, WestCOP and the New Rochelle Municipal Housing Authority, both of whom continue to perform an incredible, selfless service for our city throughout this crisis. We know that Free School Meals Matter.





Chromebooks We continue to provide Chromebooks, now available to students in all District schools. Next week, they can be picked up at the high school, Monday, April 20, through Wednesday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and after that by appointment only. Please fill out the form linked here and bring it to the high school when picking up a Chromebook. Use the entrance from the teachers’ lot on Clove Road. If you have a need for a Chromebook or if you are having a technical issue, please email chromebooks@nredlearn.org .





Free Internet Access Altice USA wants to ensure that the New Rochelle community is aware that there is an extension of both free Altice Advantage Internet program and their school offering through June 30th to ensure that students can stay online for the remainder of the school year. We thank them for their commitment to our students.





Tax Deadline Extended As you may know, with many residents feeling economic stress from the COVID-19 crisis, the New Rochelle Board of Education took a step toward easing the community’s burden by extending the deadline for the next school tax payment to May 31. The Board of Education granted the one-month extension for payment without penalty, pushing back the deadline from April 30, by a unanimous vote in a video conference meeting last evening.





Hope and Help We all look forward to the time when we can resume our new normal lives, maybe even with a greater appreciation for each other. Until then, please know that we remain one community, together in spirit even as we are physically apart.





On behalf of the City School District of New Rochelle, please know that we are there for you for whatever you may need. Please reach out to any one of us for support.