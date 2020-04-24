Dear Parents and Guardians,





It is with great pleasure that I inform you all that our Henry Barnard Early Childhood Center has been chosen as one of 582 high-achieving, high-progress “Recognition Schools” by the New York State Education Department.





This is a marvelous achievement. Under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) plan, Recognition Schools are those with high academic achievement and strong progress and that also perform acceptably for all subgroups for which they are accountable. As Interim Commissioner of Education Shannon Tate said; “Recognition schools are the highest performing and rapidly improving schools across the state” and they demonstrate “the relentless commitment of teachers, administrators, staff and parents, without whom this growth would not have been possible.”





As Barnard’s Principal, Dr. Nicolas Cracco, has done an amazing job leading the pre-k-through grade 2 school. We are thrilled that the excellence in education that he oversees has been recognized by the state Education Department. Barnard is such a special place. Any time you visit, you can see the joy of learning on students’ faces. This ranking affirms that it is not only a wonderful place to be, but it is a school where students achieve great success.





When Dr. Cracco learned of the success, he shared credit with the entire school.

“This honor belongs to everyone at Barnard,” he said. “Our devoted teachers, our incredible support staff and the wonderful and supportive parents in our community make our early childhood center a joyful place to come to each day, to see students learning, growing and succeeding.”





Board of Education President Amy Moselhi joined in celebrating this achievement, and shared that she believes more good news will come. As she said; “The Board of Education is extremely proud of Barnard’s achievement. This designation will pave the way for even more excellence in the City School District of New Rochelle. In a short time, I expect other schools throughout the District to achieve similar accolades.”



