Continue deplazándose hacia abajo para ver la versión en español.
Volume 72 | April 24, 2020
Dear Parents and Guardians,

It is with great pleasure that I inform you all that our Henry Barnard Early Childhood Center has been chosen as one of 582 high-achieving, high-progress “Recognition Schools” by the New York State Education Department.

This is a marvelous achievement. Under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) plan, Recognition Schools are those with high academic achievement and strong progress and that also perform acceptably for all subgroups for which they are accountable. As Interim Commissioner of Education Shannon Tate said; “Recognition schools are the highest performing and rapidly improving schools across the state” and they demonstrate “the relentless commitment of teachers, administrators, staff and parents, without whom this growth would not have been possible.”

As Barnard’s Principal, Dr. Nicolas Cracco, has done an amazing job leading the pre-k-through grade 2 school. We are thrilled that the excellence in education that he oversees has been recognized by the state Education Department. Barnard is such a special place. Any time you visit, you can see the joy of learning on students’ faces. This ranking affirms that it is not only a wonderful place to be, but it is a school where students achieve great success.

When Dr. Cracco learned of the success, he shared credit with the entire school.
“This honor belongs to everyone at Barnard,” he said. “Our devoted teachers, our incredible support staff and the wonderful and supportive parents in our community make our early childhood center a joyful place to come to each day, to see students learning, growing and succeeding.”

Board of Education President Amy Moselhi joined in celebrating this achievement, and shared that she believes more good news will come. As she said; “The Board of Education is extremely proud of Barnard’s achievement. This designation will pave the way for even more excellence in the City School District of New Rochelle. In a short time, I expect other schools throughout the District to achieve similar accolades.”

Thank you,
Sincerely,
Dr. Laura Feijóo
Superintendent
Queridos padres y guardianes,

Es un gran placer informarles a todos que nuestro Centro de Primera Infancia Henry Barnard ha sido elegido como una de 582 "Escuelas de Reconocimiento" de alto rendimiento y alto progreso por el Departamento de Educación del Estado de New York.

Este es un logro maravilloso. Según el plan de la Ley de éxito de todos los estudiantes (ESSA), las Escuelas de Reconocimiento son aquellas con un alto rendimiento académico y un gran progreso y que también tienen un rendimiento aceptable para todos los subgrupos de los que son responsables. Como dijo el Comisionado Interino de Educación Shannon Tate; "Las escuelas de reconocimiento son las escuelas de mayor rendimiento y mejora rápida en todo el estado" y demuestran "el compromiso incesante de los maestros, administradores, personal y padres, sin los cuales este crecimiento no hubiera sido posible".

Como Director de Barnard, el Dr. Nicolas Cracco, ha hecho un trabajo increíble al dirigir la escuela de pre-kindergarten a segundo grado. Estamos encantados de que la excelencia en educación que él supervisa haya sido reconocida por el Departamento de Educación del estado. Barnard es un lugar tan especial. Cada vez que visita, puede ver la alegría de aprender en los rostros de los estudiantes. Este ranking afirma que no solo es un lugar maravilloso para estar, sino que es una escuela donde los estudiantes logran un gran éxito.

Cuando el Dr. Cracco se enteró del éxito, compartió el crédito con toda la escuela.
"Este honor es de todos en Barnard", dijo. "Nuestros devotos maestros, nuestro increíble personal de apoyo y los maravillosos y solidarios padres de nuestra comunidad hacen de nuestro centro de la primera infancia un lugar alegre al que acudir cada día para ver a los estudiantes aprender, crecer y triunfar".

La presidenta de la Junta de Educación, Amy Moselhi, se unió para celebrar este logro y compartió que cree que vendrán más buenas noticias. Como ella dijo; “La Junta de Educación está extremadamente orgullosa del logro de Barnard. Esta designación allanará el camino para una mayor excelencia en el Distrito Escolar de la Ciudad de New Rochelle. En poco tiempo, espero que otras escuelas en todo el Distrito logren elogios similares ".

Gracias,
Atentamente,
Dra. Laura Feijóo
Superintendente
Contact the Superintendent at lfeijoo@nredlearn.org or (914) 576-4200.