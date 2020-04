Dear parents and guardians,





Yesterday, we communicated a new status-driven grading structure for the third marking period. We have received some questions regarding this issue. The decision on grading was made in partnership with principals, teachers and central administration leadership. There was a unanimous consensus to provide the pass (P) or incomplete (I) rating for middle and high school students for the third making period. The rationale for this decision includes each teacher's ability to provide a fair and accurate numerical grade based on students’ assignments at this time, the accessibility of a teacher's grade books which may have been left in school and the ability of some students to complete the tasks in a timely manner given the current circumstances.





The decision to provide a pass/incomplete rating for each course is the best option at this juncture given the information that we have. The manner in which grades are recorded may change based on future guidance. This guidance may then affect the fourth quarter, as would the date that we return to school this school year.

As always, we are providing the community with information as soon as possible given the circumstances of this unprecedented crisis.