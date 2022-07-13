Town of Occoquan Mayor's E-Newsletter Update Irregular, Unscheduled Updates from Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta July 13, 2022

Passing of Boyd Alexander View as Webpage It is with great sadness that I report on the passing of long-time Occoquan resident, Boyd Alexander , at the age of 90, on Saturday, July 9. Boyd was a kind soul and a dear friend who loved Occoquan immensely, chronicled it beautifully in his wonderful photographs, served faithfully on the board of the Occoquan Historical Society, and was always generous with words of gratitude and praise. An officer in the Air Force during the Korean War, he had a long and distinguished career in government. All of those who knew him will miss him immensely. All of those who knew him will miss him immensely.

Consistent with the way Boyd lived his life, his family has indicated that in lieu of flowers or donations to a favorite charity, there is nothing he would like more than for us to do something kind for someone in need -- whether that be a warm smile, holding a door for someone, or surprising someone with a hot cup of coffee on a tough day. Those who knew him will understand that this was indeed Boyd. Our thoughts are with his wife Nancy and his family, who will be celebrating his life in a private ceremony. Boyd's ultimate resting place will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

