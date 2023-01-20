Resolution of Appreciation for Mom's Apple Pie

|
As some of you are no doubt aware, after 20 years in the Town of Occoquan, Mom's Apple Pie is closing this weekend. But fear not, one of the owners' daughters will be re-opening a transformed establishment -- that will still have great pies -- hopefully by March. We're very grateful for the contributions of Mom's to the Occoquan community over the years and are ecstatic, of course, that they are choosing to remain with us in a new form. Accordingly, at the Town Council meeting this week we adopted the Resolution of Appreciation below.
Thanks you Mom's!