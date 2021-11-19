Stafford County





Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Tuesday , 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures for final paving and to apply pavement markings for the Potomac Creek bridge replacement project, between Potomac Creek Lane and Centreport Parkway intersection.





Route 3 Business

Monday , 9 a.m. – Noon. Alternating, single lane closures for bridge inspection.





Route 3 Westbound

Monday – Tuesday, 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Wednesday, 6 a.m. – Noon. Single lane closure on Route 3 westbound from Cool Springs Road and Chatham Heights Road for bridge work. Crews are working under the structure over the CSX railroad.

Route 218 (Butler Road)

Monday , Noon – 3 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures between Deacon Road and Chatham Heights Road for bridge inspection. Brief delays are possible.





Route 607 (Cool Springs Road)

Tuesday , 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alternating, single lane closures for bridge inspection.





Spotsylvania County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Tuesday , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 northbound at Market Street for permit work.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Wednesday , 9 a.m. – Noon. Bridge inspection. A flagging crew will direct drivers through the work zone at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks. Brief delays are possible.





Middlesex County

Route 33

Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Wednesday, 7 a.m. – Noon. Mobile operation with single lane closures for pavement work on Route 33 between Grey’s Point Road and Urbanna Road, as well as, Twiggs Ferry Road and Mill Creek Road.









Additional Projects in Fredericksburg District





City of Fredericksburg

Route 3 Business at Chatham Bridge

Chatham Bridge reopened to vehicle traffic on Oct. 10, 2021 after being closed since June 2020 for an improvement project. Periodic lane closures will be needed as construction work to repair the substructure continues through April 2022.

Essex County

Route 17 and Route 754 (Belle Meade Road) Park & Ride Commuter Lot

Park & Ride commuter lot near the intersection of Route 17 and Route 754 at Loretto is temporarily closed for a construction project to improve the lot, and is expected to reopen in late Nov. 2021. To find other Park & Ride locations in Virginia, visit VDOT’s ThePark & Ride commuter lot near the intersection of Route 17 and Route 754 at Loretto is temporarily closed for a construction project to improve the lot, and is expected to reopen in late Nov. 2021. To find other Park & Ride locations in Virginia, visit VDOT’s Park & Ride interactive map

Route 665 (Dodge City Road) Bridge Replacement

Dodge City Road is closed to through traffic at the bridge over Beverly Run for a bridge replacement project. The road will be closed to through traffic until early Jan. 2022. Approximately 5 miles using the following recommended routes:





Route 665 (Dodge City Road)

Route 625 (Passing Road)

Route 618 (Beverly Run Road )





King George County





Right southbound lane on Route 301 between Roseland Drive and Barnsfield Road will remain closed through Feb. 2022 for bridge construction and realignment of the roadway as part of Maryland’s project.

Lancaster County





Merry Point Ferry

A planned maintenance project to clean and paint the Merry Point Ferry vessel began in early Sept. 2021. The planned 45-day maintenance project will temporarily suspend ferry service through early Nov. 2021. The vessel is painted every five years as part of its routine upkeep.

Middlesex County

Route 625 (Barrick’s Mill Road) Bridge Replacement

A portion of Barrick’s Mill Road is closed to traffic at Mill Creek through late Nov. 2021 while crews replace the existing bridge over Barrick’s Mill Creek. Drivers on Barrick’s Mill Road will be detoured around the 24-hour road closure using the following routes:





Route 625 (Barrick’s Pond Road)

Route 626 (Wake Road)

Route 624 (Regent Road)





Richmond County

Route 637 (County Bridge Road)

County Bridge Road is closed to through traffic at the bridge over Cat Point Creek due to damage following heavy rain and flooding on June 11. A timeline to restore and reopen the road is still under development.

Stafford County

Route 1 at Potomac Creek

Construction is underway to replace the Route 1 bridge over Potomac Creek in Stafford County. Route 1 will continue to have four travel lanes open during the project, with only periodic single lane closures required. The new bridge is anticipated to be complete in November 2021.

Route 3 Business Bridge Rehabilitation

A bridge rehabilitation project is underway on Route 3 Business eastbound over the CSX railroad tracks, between Cool Springs Road and Chatham Heights Road. A single lane is closed continuously on weekdays, beginning on Mondays at 6 a.m. through 8 p.m. Fridays. All lanes are open on weekends. The weekday lane closure is anticipated to be required through Jan. 2022.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 and Commonwealth Drive

Be alert for construction activity on Route 1 near the Commonwealth Drive intersection, where work is underway to build a nearly 700-space Park & Ride commuter lot. Be alert for work zone barriers along the shoulders of Route 1, and lanes that are shifted to the east near the Commonwealth Drive intersection. Project completion is anticipated in May 2023.

Route 17 Overpass Replacement and Widening

Construction started in December 2020 on a project to replace the existing two-lane interstate overpass on Route 17 with a four-lane bridge. Route 17 will be widened to four travel lanes to just east of the Hospital Boulevard/Germanna Point Drive intersection. Sidewalk, a shared-use path, and pedestrian crossing equipment will be added as part of the project. Improvements will be completed in Feb. 2024.

Town of West Point and New Kent County

Route 30/33 (Eltham Bridge)

Eastbound single lane closure on Eltham Bridge, with work zone barrier. Single lane closure is in place until Dec. 2021. Crews are identifying locations where a future project will repair post-tensioned bridge girders.

Westmoreland County

Route 3 Passing Lanes

Construction is underway to build eastbound and westbound passing lanes over a 1.5-mile segment of Route 3. When work is complete, Route 3 will become a four-lane undivided road from north of Route 639 (Winter Harbor Road) to east of Route 624 (Longwood Road), with new turn lanes at key intersections. The project is anticipated to be complete in Nov. 2021.



